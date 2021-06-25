Why Did the Miami Apartment High Rise Collapse?

After a huge segment of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominiums collapsed, the building’s still-standing wing served as a reminder of the devastating loss of life, its grid of ragged interiors occupied just moments before by sleeping residents. At least 118 of those residents are still missing, and 27 people are confirmed dead. Such a rare catastrophic event demands immediate answers: How can a 136-unit building in an affluent area near Miami Beach, one that’s only about 40 years old, crumble into rubble? “Buildings in America do not just fall down like this,” said Surfside’s Mayor Charles Burkett at a news conference. “There is a reason. We need to find out what that reason is.” But the factors — and there likely will be multiple factors — that caused the collapse of Champlain Towers South may not be fully revealed for weeks.