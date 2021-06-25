Cancel
Economy

Why Did the Miami Apartment High Rise Collapse?

HowStuffWorks
HowStuffWorks
 15 days ago

News media and local residents survey the collapsed Champlain Towers in Surfside, Miami Beach, Florida. The 12-story tower collapsed early Thursday morning out of nowhere. Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. Just before 2 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time June 24, the Champlain Towers South Tower in Surfside, Florida, partially...

science.howstuffworks.com
HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks

Atlanta, GA
Surfside, FLNBC News

Body of Paraguayan nanny found in rubble of Surfside condo collapse

Following weeks of uncertainty and anguish, Juana Villalba found out that her 23-year-old daughter is among those killed in the partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building two weeks ago. The body of Leidy Luna Villalba was recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida...
Florida StateGoDanRiver.com

Florida condo collapse is a harbinger

In a nightmare come to life, a 12-story building caves into a morass of death and rubble. Like a a slice of a giant layered cake, half of the structure simply crumbles and falls. And suddenly a home becomes a burial ground. On a beachfront. In a well-to-do community. In...
Miami, FLWNCY

Death toll rises to 27 as search resumes at Miami-area condominium collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) – Three more bodies were found in the debris of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium on Monday, bringing the total confirmed dead to 27, after the remaining parts of the complex were demolished overnight. The bodies were found after suspended search-and-rescue efforts resumed following the managed demolition...
POTUSTelegraph

Collapsed Miami apartment block demolished ahead of tropical storm

The Miami apartment block that collapsed on June 24 and killed many was demolished in the early hours of Monday morning. The demolition of the building was brought forward to secure the site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. Search efforts were halted as a precaution as work on the demolition...
Surfside, FLPosted by
InsideHook

Report: Developers of Luxury Apartments Next to Collapsed Miami Building Offered Condo Association $400,000

Reading about the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida and its aftermath makes for an unsettling, harrowing experience. Learning about the history that led up to this tragic event is equally wrenching, which has included questions of whether or not it could have been prevented. Now, new details have emerged about the history of the building and those around it, which might offer more insights into the disaster.
Surfside, FLNewsweek

Miami Condo Collapse: Why Search for Survivors Is so Slow

A week after a condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, search and rescue teams continue to sift through the rubble in the desperate hope of finding survivors. In the immediate aftermath, three people escaped; a boy—later identified as Jonah Handler—whose hand witnesses saw moving in the rubble, and then a mother who despite broken bones somehow managed to find her daughter amid unimaginable chaos.
AccidentsBBC

Miami building collapse: Why is the rescue effort taking so long?

Six days after the collapse of a 12-storey apartment block in the Surfside suburb of Miami, a painstaking rescue operation continues. Some have questioned why it is taking so long. We take a look at some of the obstacles. Risk of further collapse. Fifty-five apartments were destroyed when the block...
Surfside, FLCurbed

Why Did the Surfside Condo Tower Collapse? Here Are All the Theories.

After a huge segment of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominiums collapsed, the building’s still-standing wing served as a reminder of the devastating loss of life, its grid of ragged interiors occupied just moments before by sleeping residents. At least 118 of those residents are still missing, and 27 people are confirmed dead. Such a rare catastrophic event demands immediate answers: How can a 136-unit building in an affluent area near Miami Beach, one that’s only about 40 years old, crumble into rubble? “Buildings in America do not just fall down like this,” said Surfside’s Mayor Charles Burkett at a news conference. “There is a reason. We need to find out what that reason is.” But the factors — and there likely will be multiple factors — that caused the collapse of Champlain Towers South may not be fully revealed for weeks.
Miami, FLWSVN-TV

Cellphone video captures fire on apartment balcony at Miami high-rise

MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire could be seen on the balcony of an apartment at a Miami high-rise. A 7News viewer captured cellphone video of the intense flames breaking out at a high-rise apartment building near Northeast 36th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, late Monday night. The apartment is on the...
RelationshipsPosted by
Newsweek

Family Receives Mysterious Calls From Collapsed Miami Condo Apartment

A family say they have received more than a dozen calls from the landline of relatives who remain unaccounted for since their apartment's condominium building collapsed. Rescuers continue to search through debris at the site of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, where nine people have been confirmed dead and more than 150 people remain unaccounted for.
Miami, FLGW Hatchet

Rising junior among those missing in Miami building collapse

Rising junior Deborah Berezdivin is one of more than 150 people missing following the collapse of a condominium near Miami last week. Berezdivin was staying in the Champlain Towers South Condo with her boyfriend, University of Chicago student Ilan Naibryf, when the 12-story building partially collapsed early Thursday morning, according to several news reports. Ten people are confirmed to have been killed in the collapse and another 151 are still missing as the fifth day of rescue efforts continues.
AccidentsPosted by
UPI News

Officials: Death toll rises to nine in Miami-Dade condo collapse

June 27 (UPI) -- Nine people have been confirmed dead in the aftermath of the collapse of a condominium complex in South Florida three days ago, Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava announced Sunday. During a Sunday morning news conference in Seaside, Levine Cava said four additional bodies had been recovered...
Florida StateABC13 Houston

Houston native among those dead in Florida high-rise collapse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the two Houston natives who were among those unaccounted for after this week's high-rise collapse near Miami has died. In a tweet Saturday night, Miami Police reported 54-year-old Manny Lafont's body had been recovered. "Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers,"...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bodies of Paraguayan First Lady's sister, brother-in-law and the couple's youngest child are found in the rubble of Surfside condo as death toll rises to 64 and more victims are identified

The bodies of the Paraguayan First Lady's sister, Sophia López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill and their youngest child were among the victims of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside identified on Thursday, according to local news reports. The discovery, which was confirmed by Paraguay Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo, came...

