The Valley is full of Chicago transplants. Most of us grew up making fun of Milwaukee. Under no circumstances will we ever fear the deer. Entering the NBA Finals, there is a similar feeling all across Arizona. The Suns are too deep, too good and too connected to be denied by a small-market team from Wisconsin. The Western Conference was our gauntlet and this feels more like a coronation. Especially against a Bucks team that might feature a marginalized Giannis Antetokounmpo.