What is TPM, and how to check if your computer has one for Windows 11?
Amidst all the Windows 11 shenanigans, Microsoft also shared the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11. One of the surprising mentions on the specifications sheet was the requirement of a Trusted Platform Module (TPM). Earlier, TPMs were discrete chips soldered to a computer’s motherboard and were mostly available for business users. However, newer TPM implementations from AMD, Qualcomm, and Intel integrate TPM functionality directly into the CPUs.www.onmsft.com