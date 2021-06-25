What is TPM, and how to check if your computer has one for Windows 11?

Sometimes, when we launch Netflix apps or use them via our browser, we get errors. Usually, these errors have something to do with network connectivity issues, but sometimes there may be other reasons. For example, how many of you have tried launching the Netflix desktop app and received a blank screen with the error message, ‘Sorry there was a problem communicating with Netflix’ with a T1 error code? How many times has this message disrupted a pretty good Netflix mood? No, you need to worry because, in this tutorial, I am going to show you how to fix Netflix T1 error code on Windows 10 computers.