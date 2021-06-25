Titan’s Flags Over Harvest campaign delivers free American flags to farmers

Hasse’s Towing and Crane Service has once again placed a couple of massive American flags over I-94 in Benton Township for the Fourth of July weekend. The flags are just west of the Pipestone exit. Steve Hasse told Moody on the Market this week he hangs the flags there because it’s the busiest road on the region, adding, “We believe in America, and our flag is the honored symbol of our country. We fly these flags because we’re proud to be Americans. Say thank you to a Veteran, and celebrate our freedoms like a patriot!” The flags are held up by two of Hasse’s largest cranes that are stationed in the parking lot of Celebration Cinema and Ryder Truck Rental. Placing the flags over the highway has been a tradition for Hasse for several years.