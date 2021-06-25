Titan’s Flags Over Harvest campaign delivers free American flags to farmers
For every American flag requested, $5 will be donated to Farm Rescue. Titan International is kicking off its 2021 Flags Over Harvest campaign, an effort to celebrate farmers for their continued dedication to buying American-made Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires. As part of the campaign, Titan is giving away a free American flag to farmers to display on their equipment during harvest season. For each flag requested, $5 will be donated by Titan to Farm Rescue — a nonprofit organization that plants and harvests crops free of charge for family farmers who have suffered a major illness, injury or natural disaster.www.agdaily.com