Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Lockdown weight gain may have caused surge in new diabetes cases in kids

MedicalXpress
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—Rates and severity of type 2 diabetes among U.S. children rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly due to weight gain during lockdowns, researchers say. "While our study examined hospital admissions for type 2 diabetes in children at one center, the results may be a microcosm of what is happening at other children's hospitals across the country," said lead author Dr. Daniel Hsia, an associate professor in the clinical trials unit at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, La.

medicalxpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Weight Gain#Type 2 Diabetes#Hhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
NBC Washington

FDA Approves Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss

A revamped version of a popular diabetes drug that’s given at a higher dose to fight obesity is the first prescription medication for weight loss approved by the Food and Drug Administration in seven years. Wegovy is a synthetic version of a gut hormone that curbs hunger. Patients inject the...
Weight LossHealthline

The Pandemic Has Caused Kids to Gain Weight Too: How Parents Can Help

Adults and children alike have gained weight since the pandemic began. A loss of routine has led to less structured eating, and physical distancing measures meant kids missed out on physical education, recess, and organized sports. This increase in weight gain is concerning because childhood obesity is linked to a...
HealthMedicalXpress

Medication type for diabetes may affect severe COVID-19 outcomes

(HealthDay)—The use of certain classes of diabetes medications prior to severe COVID-19 infection is associated with lower mortality in patients with diabetes, according to a study published online June 16 in Diabetes Care. Anna R. Kahkoska, Ph.D., from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues compared premorbid...
Scienceeatthis.com

The #1 Cause of Diabetes, According to Science

Chances are, you know someone with diabetes, that not-so-sweet disease most associated with sugar. Maybe it's your sister, aunt or best friend. Or perhaps you have it. If so, you're in good company—Halle Berry, Tom Hanks and Nick Jonas are among the celebrities that also struggle with diabetes, along with more than 100 million Americans who live with diabetes or prediabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Weight Losspoz.com

What Are the Health Consequences of Weight Gain?

Overweight and obesity are a growing concern in the United States and worldwide. Excess weight can contribute to a host of health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, COVID-19 and cognitive decline. Maintaining a healthy weight can help minimize these health problems and maximize overall quality of life at any age.
Fitnessvillages-news.com

Artificial sweeteners associated with weight gain

A group of scientists reviewed existing studies on artificial sweeteners, and recommend additional in-depth research on how artificial sweeteners affect health and disease by altering the bacteria in the colon (Nutrition Today, May 6, 2021;56(3):105-113). Another article reviews studies that show how some artificial sweeteners may cause inflammation, where your own immune system, which is supposed to kill invading germs, stays active all the time (Int J Mol Sci, May 15, 2021;22(10):5228). These authors found that just two cans of diet drinks that contain the most widely used artificial sweeteners (saccharin, sucralose, and aspartame) increased growth and colon invasion of Enterococcus faecalis (harmful colon bacteria that invade the colon cells to turn on your immune system), and decrease the healthful E. Coli bacteria that do not invade your colon cells.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
Diseases & TreatmentsFuturity

Tooth loss boosts dementia risk, but dentures may help

Tooth loss is a risk factor for cognitive impairment and dementia—and with each tooth lost, the risk of cognitive decline grows, according to a new analysis. The risk was not significant among older adults with dentures, however, suggesting that timely treatment with dentures may protect against cognitive decline. About one...
Mental HealthTennessee Tribune

Study Suggests Adults With ADHD At Higher Risk Of Physical Issues

Adults with ADHD are at an increased risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases, according to a large register-based study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The findings of the study were published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry. “Identifying co-occurring physical...
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
Food & DrinksPosted by
SlashGear

Eating chocolate as soon as you wake up may have weight benefits

As unlikely as it sounds, a new study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the University of Murcia has found that eating chocolate soon after getting up in the morning may help regulate appetite, alter gut bacteria, and aid the body in losing weight. The research involved milk chocolate rather than the dark chocolate that is commonly used for these types of studies.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Adult ADHD linked to many health problems, study finds

In a new study from Karolinska Institutet, researchers found adults with ADHD are at higher risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases. ADHD is a common neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity, and commonly treated with stimulant therapy (methylphenidates...

Comments / 0

Community Policy