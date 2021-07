Every NFL dreads the offseason where there is no football to watch and only transfer rumours to keep them going. While there might not be any new football to watch, there are some other activities that you can do to pass the time and hopefully allow you to enjoy this period before football season starts once again. Once the season gets started, it can be very easy to get completely absorbed in it, so the offseason is a good time to forget about football and put your efforts into other ventures. Here are a few ideas that any football fan will hopefully enjoy during the offseason.