When the smoke settled on the second season of The CW's Batwoman, the future was looking pretty bright for Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder as Wallis Day's Kate Kane decided to go "walk the earth" to find Bruce. Taking up the charge as Gotham's one true Dark Knight defender, Wilder was ready to turn the page and take a new direction. But then an imprisoned Alice (Rachel Skarsten) hit Ryan with a ten-ton emotional gut punch. Turns out Ryan's biological mother is a bit more alive than everyone (well, clearly not everyone) first thought. That's probably some good intel to keep in mind now that we know Riverdale star Robin Givens will be joining the cast of the third season as a series regular (and we're thinking we know who she might end up being, with Deadline Hollywood first reporting exclusively).