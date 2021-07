The deadline for applying for the annual IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship has been extended until July 15th. Indian Valley Theatre of Sandwich CONGRATULATES all the graduates in the Class of 2021! IVT is very pleased to offer the annual IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $250 to an area student(s) again this year. Due to the present and still somewhat challenging situations for High School Seniors, the Application deadline has been extended until July 15, 2021. The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating, college bound senior from high schools in Sandwich and/or surrounding communities and will be awarded in late summer.