(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Marrow Donor Program, based at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, is marking the 40th year since the first marrow transplant from an unrelated donor there in 1981. Program manager, Colleen Reardon, says they provide a new lease on life for patients. “We treat leukemia, lymphomas, aplastic anemia, sickle cell, all sorts of cancers of the blood-making factory,” Reardon says. More than 900 Iowans have stepped up to donate and save the lives of strangers across the world. She says we each have two sets of tissue types we inherit from our mother and father. Only one in four of our brothers or sisters are usually compatible donors — which is why there’s a need for unrelated donors.