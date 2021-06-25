Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Babies can see things that adults cannot

By Chuo University
MedicalXpress
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can generally recognize an object, even if it is presented for a very brief time. However, if another object appears immediately following the first object, the perception on the first object is impaired such that we do not notice its existence. This perceptual phenomenon, called "visual backward masking," is used in vision science to study how visual perception is processed in the brain. Interestingly, this phenomenon occurs even if the second object does not spatially overlap the first object, such as a contour or four dots surrounding the object.

medicalxpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vision Science#Visual System#Visual Perception#Visual Processing#Chuo University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ScienceMedicalXpress

The mind of a blind 'Batman' reveals that novel maps can emerge in the adult brain

The adult brain is more malleable than previously thought, according to researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya. They trained a 50-year-old man, blind from birth, to 'see' by ear, and found that neural circuits in his brain formed so-called topographic maps—a type of brain organization previously thought to emerge only in infancy. This finding reported recently in NeuroImage, sheds new light on the brain's ability for change and holds promise for helping people restore lost function, for example, after a stroke.
Kidsdoctorslounge.com

Reading Problems in Childhood Tied to Poorer Memory Scores in Adulthood

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Reading problems in childhood are associated with poorer memory scores at age 43 years, but not with rate of memory decline, according to a study published online July 6 in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. Amber John, Ph.D., from University College...
YogaFuturity

Mindfulness training gets kids to sleep better

At-risk children gained more than an hour of sleep per night after participating in a mindfulness curriculum at their elementary schools, according to a new study. The research, published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, is the first to use polysomnography techniques, which measure brain activity, to assess how school-based mindfulness training changes children’s sleep. The curriculum taught children how to relax and manage stress by focusing their attention on the present, but it did not instruct them on how to get more sleep.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Adult ADHD linked to many health problems, study finds

In a new study from Karolinska Institutet, researchers found adults with ADHD are at higher risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases. ADHD is a common neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity, and commonly treated with stimulant therapy (methylphenidates...
Sciencespring.org.uk

Signs Of Intelligence: 22 Fascinating Indicators Of A High IQ

Signs of intelligence include better rhythm, liking dark humour, being prone to worry, sleeping late, high self-control and new ideas. Signs of intelligence are many and varied and go way beyond a standard IQ test. This is partly because intelligence has so many different aspects to it. Here are 22...
TravelNew York Post

Human brains are capable of ‘mental time travel,’ study says

The passage of time is all in your mind. Human brains independently measure episodic movement — that’s a trippy finding reported by French and Dutch researchers in a new study published Monday in the Journal of Neuroscience. Our brains possess “an internal or inherent flow of time, that was not...
ScienceEurekAlert

Rewiring the adult brain — Scanning the mind of a blind 'Batman' reveals that novel maps can emerge in the adult brain

The interdisciplinary Center, Herzliya (IDC Herzliya) The adult brain is more malleable than previously thought, according to researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya. They trained a 50-year-old man, blind from birth, to "see" by ear, and found that neural circuits in his brain formed so-called topographic maps - a type of brain organization previously thought to emerge only in infancy. This finding reported recently in Neuroimage, sheds new light on the brain's ability for change and holds promise for helping people restore lost function, for example, after a stroke.
ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Biologists Raise Alarm: Brain Damage Caused by Even Small Amounts of Plasticizers

The plasticizers contained in many everyday objects can impair important brain functions in humans. Biologists from the University of Bayreuth warn of this danger in an article in Communications Biology. Their study shows that even small amounts of the plasticizers bisphenol A and bisphenol S disrupt the transmission of signals between nerve cells in the brains of fish. The researchers consider it very likely that similar interference can also occur in the brains of adult humans. They, therefore, call for the rapid development of alternative plasticizers that do not pose a risk to the central nervous system.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

UN Report Warns There's a Different Type of 'Pandemic' Coming For The World

Thousands of years of history tell us drought is nothing new. Sometimes we prevail. Often we don't. A bleak look into the future tells us we've seen nothing yet, with a mix of shifting climates, poor water management practices, and growing population densities promising a 'pandemic' of catastrophic droughts awaits. The UN's Special Report on Drought 2021 details the risks we face in coming years as a result of reduced rainfall in key spots around the world, exploring the drivers behind drought and the variety of measures we all take to cope with water shortage. The fact global warming is redistributing our water is...
ScienceNorwalk Hour

Science denial: Why it happens and 5 things you can do about it

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Barbara K. Hofer, Middlebury and Gale Sinatra, University of Southern California. (THE CONVERSATION) Science denial became deadly in 2020. Many political leaders failed to support what scientists knew to be effective prevention measures. Over...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

All the Ways Your Gut Influences Your Brain, Stress, and Mental Health

Despite its less-than-charming moniker, the gut has become one of the sexiest areas of interest in medicine in recent years. While there is a lot still to learn, emerging science suggests a surprisingly significant gut-brain connection; it increasingly appears that the gastrointestinal system has quite a bit of influence over how we feel, think, and react.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

As many as one-in-eight people could be low in vitamin B12. Facial twitches and pain in the face can both be signs of vitamin B12 deficiency, studies suggests. The reason is that the body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to keep the nervous system healthy. B12...
HealthMedicalXpress

Why nurse prescribers are crucial in the fight against antibiotic resistance

By Valerie Ness, Jacqui Reilly, Kareena McAloney-Kocaman, Kay Currie and Lesley Price, The Conversation. In October 2020, the World Health Organization declared antimicrobial (or antibiotic) resistance (AMR) as one of the greatest threats to global health. While that is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future, the organization's latest report reveals significant reductions in the consumption of antibiotics in eight European countries including the UK. Which is good news in the ongoing fight against antibiotic resistance.
HealthMedicalXpress

An astounding find reveals a rare cause of epilepsy

Researchers at The University of Queensland, working to gain a better understanding of how brain cells work, have discovered the underlying mechanism of a rare genetic mutation that can cause epilepsy. Dr. Victor Anggono from UQ's Queensland Brain Institute said his team made the ground-breaking findings while researching nerve cell...

Comments / 5

Community Policy