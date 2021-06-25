Canadian Government Adds Three Percenters to Terror List

Haiti’s president was found with 12 gunshot wounds and his left eye torn out of its socket after a gang of assassins murdered him in the middle of the night, according to a top official. President Jovenel Moïse was killed by a group of armed men on Wednesday and his wife is receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds in a Florida hospital. Magistrate Carl Henry Destin told the Nouvelliste newspaper that Moise’s body was discovered with 12 bloody wounds to his head, chest, hips, and abdomen. “The president’s office and bedroom were ransacked,” said Destin. “We found him lying on his back, blue pants, a white shirt stained with blood, his mouth open, his left eye gouged out.” Meanwhile, Haiti’s ambassador to the U.S., Bocchit Edmond, told CNN on Thursday that the assassins had inside help. “[The attackers] were foreigners, but, at the same time, we need to recognize that they also had some help—internal help,” he said.