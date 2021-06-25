Tennessee pair charged with animal cruelty after police find dead monkey in car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing charges of animal cruelty following a report of a dead monkey inside a car Wednesday at Soaky Mountain Waterpark. When Sevierville Police officers arrived around 4:30 p.m., they discovered two marmoset monkeys, a deceased 9-week-old and a distressed 5-week-old, inside a car in the parking lot. The 5-week-old monkey was taken to Appalachian Animal Hospital in Morristown for treatment and is reported to be very dehydrated, but its condition is improving.www.wreg.com