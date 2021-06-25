Cancel
Review: ‘The Ice Road’ combines Liam Neeson, a heavy truck, thin ice and a look of determination

By MICHAEL ORDOÑA
CharlotteObserver.com
 15 days ago

Nope, despite a desperate Liam Neeson in winter gear driving something, “The Ice Road” is not a sequel to 2019’s “Cold Pursuit.” And at no point does he drop someone into an icy lake and growl, “Revenge is a dish — best served cold.” There’s a minimum of Neeson-fu (just a skosh), but he does get to show off another very specific set of skills: those of a long-haul truck driver.

Moviesbostonhassle.com

REVIEW: THE ICE ROAD (2021) dir. Jonathan Hensleigh

Netflix should have released The Ice Road on Fathers Day, because it’s a capital-D Dad Movie. Much like Ford v. Ferrari (a clearly far superior movie), with the shared subject of automobiles, director Jonathan Hensleigh’s The Ice Road isn’t a four-quadrant movie, but probably lands a knockout with 40-60-year-old men.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

6 Films Like The Ice Road You Must See

Are you a fan of those big-rig trucker reality shows? Add some more thrill to the journey, and you would have a film like ‘The Ice Road.’ Directed by Jonathan Hensleigh and performed by Hollywood A-lister Liam Neeson in the central role, the film is quite a thrilling journey. But like the trucks on the road, the story stands on thin ice. An accident in a mine in the icy corridors of Canadian north traps a group of minors, and an unbelievable rescue mission follows. Trucker Mike teams up with Goldenrod to initiate the rescue mission while racing against time, and the journey is fraught with spectacular frills and perils. If you have liked the movie, we may have a few recommendations that you must check out. You can watch most of the films similar to ‘The Ice Road’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.
MoviesSalamanca Press

There’s cracks in ‘The Ice Road’ that won’t hold up

As the sweltering heat wave across most of the United States continues this week, a movie set in the icy early spring in Manitoba, Canada, with plenty of snow and chilling gusts could give audiences a cooling experience through osmosis. But beyond this escape to a colder environment, action thriller...
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

The Ice Road Liam Neeson’s New Action/Thriller Movie On Netflix Is Making Subscribers Go Wild! – 1h 48m

“The Ice Road on #Netflix is a must-see #movie,” wrote @MoneyCaMAC on Twitter, echoing a sentiment that numerous other Netflix users have in regards to “The Ice Road.” @AnthonyJBurt commented, “Just watched The Ice Road, the new Liam Neeson movie. Absolutely terrible special effects that any film from the 1980s would laugh at, awful acting, stupid story, and rubbish villains. Loved it,” proving that even not-so-great movies can provide an enjoyable viewing experience.
Moviespinalcentral.com

THE ICE ROAD Official Trailer (2021)

THE ICE ROAD Official Trailer (2021) Liam Neeson, Action, Drama Movie HD. Film Review: Liam Neeson's back, fighting on thin ice (literally) It's intriguing to imagine Liam Neeson's management team, contemplating his next film. Perha…
MoviesCollider

Amber Midthunder on ‘The Ice Road’ and Her Thoughts on the ‘Legion’ Series Finale

With writer-director Jonathan Hensleigh’s The Ice Road now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Amber Midthunder about making the action-thriller. The film is about a big-rig ice road driver (Liam Neeson) that must lead a rescue mission across a frozen ocean to save dozens of trapped minors in Northern Canada. It’s a race against time to save everyone from running out of oxygen, and as they drive across the frozen water, they have to content with thawing waters, a massive storm, and a threat no one saw coming. The Ice Road also stars Benjamin Walker, Marcus Thomas and Laurence Fishburne.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

TNT developing Liam Neeson movie 'Unknown' as series

June 29 (UPI) -- TNT announced Tuesday it is developing a drama series based on the movie Unknown. The 2011 movie starred Liam Neeson. The series will take place after the events of the movie. Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Sera will executive produce. Unknown starred Neeson as Martin Harris, a...
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

'Ice Road Truckers' Stars Understand the Experiences in Netflix's 'Ice Road'

The Netflix movie The Ice Road might not be based on a true story, but anyone who has ever watched the show Ice Road Truckers knows that the situations depicted in the film seem scary similar to the real-life ones. So when Ice Road Truckers stars Todd Dewey and Lisa Kelly filmed their reactions to the movie and commented on how realistic some parts are, it came as little surprise to fans.
MoviesPosted by
Distractify

'The Ice Road' Chills Viewers With the Death of This Character (SPOILERS)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Ice Road. Netflix's latest flick, The Ice Road, has all the elements of a classic action film. Liam Neeson's character Mike and his brother Gurty (Marcus Thomas) agree to lead a mission to deliver three wellheads to a mine to aid in the rescue of trapped miners. The trek across the ice road is dangerous, and the brothers face many perils along the way. Concerned viewers have been wondering: Does Gurty die in The Ice Road? Here's what we know.
TV & VideosRefinery29

It’s 90 Degrees Outside — Why Is Everyone Watching The Ice Road On Netflix?

As many cities suffer through another 90 degree day, city dwellers are finding a tropical oasis by watching a movie about...subzero temperatures and deadly icy encounters. The Ice Road, starring Liam Neeson and Lawrence Fishburne, is number two on Netflix — yes, a movie about ice and freezing weather conditions is leading the charts in the middle of summer. As much of an anomaly as that is, it’s even more puzzling because...the movie just isn’t that good which goes against the Liam Neeson standard; anything Neeson is in, is almost guaranteed to be good.
CelebritiesComicBook

The Ice Road Star Benjamin Walker on the Art of Driving a Rig on Ice

Netflix's new Liam Neeson movie, The Ice Road, puts a crime thriller spin on the very dangerous and very real job of ice road trucking. An entire reality show about the profession was on the air for a decade, proving just how interested people are in the twists and turns that come with that specific job. It's no surprise that the film has been a hit for Netflix, but part of that success is due to the authenticity with which the film approached trucking.
Musicflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – The Ice Road composer Max Aruj

Martin Carr chats with The Ice Road composer Max Aruj…. Max Aruj has been involved in music composition on numerous projects from 12 Strong through to The Crown and His Dark Materials. His list of projects encompasses documentaries, such as Studio 54, as well as more mainstream fare including 6 Underground and Bad Boys for Life.

