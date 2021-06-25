When Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Could Start Filming
If you were the top producers at Marvel Studios, and you knew you needed to capture footage that eventually would go into the Black Panther sequel, Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, then naturally, the first place you would head is… Worchester, Massachusetts? That’s definitely off the beaten path for a studio that tends to film in Atlanta, Georgia and the UK. And the first Black Panther escaped to South Korea to capture outdoor location shots for that memorable casino fight scene and subsequent chase. But a new report puts Wakanda Forever in New England, starting this summer.www.cinemablend.com