When Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Could Start Filming

By Sean O'Connell
If you were the top producers at Marvel Studios, and you knew you needed to capture footage that eventually would go into the Black Panther sequel, Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, then naturally, the first place you would head is… Worchester, Massachusetts? That’s definitely off the beaten path for a studio that tends to film in Atlanta, Georgia and the UK. And the first Black Panther escaped to South Korea to capture outdoor location shots for that memorable casino fight scene and subsequent chase. But a new report puts Wakanda Forever in New England, starting this summer.

MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson And Co.’s Lengthy Marvel Contracts Got A Lot Of Attention, But Kevin Feige Talks How Things Are Different Now

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe was first getting going, it was trying to do something that had never really been attempted before, and doing so required some unprecedented moves. A perfect example of this is the way that Marvel Studios negotiated contracts with their stars – having them sign massive multi-picture deals that would lock a performer into a particular part for many years. Fast forward to now, the comic book movie franchise is more than a decade old, and with all of its growth and development has come a change in the way that the company works out contracts with actors.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

When will Black Panther be available in Marvel’s Avengers?

After receiving two bow-and-arrow heroes in a row in Marvel’s Avengers, players are undoubtedly eager to see the roster continue to expand. A March presentation from Square Enix revealed that T’Challa, the Black Panther, will be the next playable hero. Black Panther will arrive alongside a massive free content update called War for Wakanda. But when will this expansion release?
weisradio.com

‘Black Panther’ sequel ‘Wakanda Forever’ gets rolling, Marvel Studios chief vows to “Make Chad proud”

Filming has begun in Atlanta on the Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That’s the word from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to Variety. Feige also told the theater audience at a Black Widow fan event in Los Angeles Tuesday evening that all involved feel the responsibility of carrying on without the original movie’s fallen hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died last August of cancer.
MoviesDecider

Marvel’s ‘What if…?’ Trailer Shows off Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance as Black Panther

Hold onto your shields — Marvel is heading full steam ahead towards the multiverse. The studio unveiled the first trailer for What If… today, their upcoming Disney+ animated series that plans to warp MCU timelines and bend reality around the legendary Avengers. You may spot some familiar faces in new animated fashion, like Robert Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man and Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor, but something seems amiss about our favorite heroes. That’s because What If… poses a thrilling question: what if major plot points in the MCU occurred differently?
MoviesNME

‘Black Panther 2’ begins filming, Marvel boss honours Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther 2 has officially started filming, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed. “It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige told Variety before a Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles yesterday (June 29). “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the...
MoviesTalking With Tami

Pinky Review: Marvel Studios ‘Black Widow’ Starring Scarlett Johansson

Marvel’s Black Widow is hitting theaters tomorrow, as well as Disney+ with Premium Access on Friday July 9th. I got a chance to see an advance screening and it was really good, long but good lol! The movie is about Natasha who’s on the run for siding with Captain America and having broken the Sokovia Accords. While in hiding she stumbles upon Dreykov who’s using a brain controlling drug to turn girls into “Widows”. Natasha reunites with her lil sister Yelana to free the Widows and take on the Taskmaster. Yes, it’s suspenseful, full of action and it keeps your interest! Check out more about this movie inside…
TV & Videoslrmonline.com

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Trailer Showcases Peggy Carter, T’Challa, and Killmonger

What If…? For my friends and me, it is usually the beginning of a long back and forth conversation at the bar about our favorite pop culture icons. Leading to some agreements but mostly debates about our different ideas. Just in the Marvel Universe alone, there are so many cases of What If…? That you can spend seemingly a lifetime putting together different scenarios for all the amazing characters and storylines.
MoviesInside the Magic

Chadwick Boseman Trends After Marvel Reveals Actor’s Final Appearance

When Black Panther debuted in 2018, it not only changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever but ignited a movement that called for equality and diversity in big-budget, blockbuster storytelling. Led by the late actor Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther did wonders for Black representation in the superhero genre. Unfortunately,...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Widow Ending Explained: What Happens And What It Could Mean For The MCU

The following contains major spoilers for Black Widow. Technically, the Marvel Cinematic Universe already began its newest era in the form of three separate Disney+ Marvel TV shows that all began before Black Widow made it to the screen. But, it is called a "cinematic" universe after all, and so for many Black Widow is the true first step into Phase 4 of the MCU – the blockbuster being the first of four 2021 movies that are set in this universe. While we knew the film was going to tell a story set in the past, we have also always expected it to help set up where the exponentially growing franchise was likely to be going. And while we don't get a peek at any kind of new intergalactic big bad for a new set of Avengers to fight 10 years from now, the Black Widow ending still gives us plenty of ideas of where future stories may take us.
MoviesTime Out Global

Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther will return for one more adventure

After a long drought, there is now a lot vying for Marvel fans’ attention. Black Widow just exploded into, simultaneously giving Scarlett Johansson’s hero her swan song and her long-overdue solo movie while ending the MCU's two-year absence from multiplexes. Loki is dominating the pop-culture discourse on the small screen with literal smoke and mirrors, plus a very sassy alligator with a hunger for finger food).
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Enter the Multiverse with First Trailer for Marvel Studios’ Animated Series ‘What If…?’

It’s almost as if Marvel Studios anticipated our fears that there would be a break in MCU content after Loki and Black Widow. Fear not; Marvel Studios’ first animated Disney+ series What If…? is coming to the streaming service next month. We can enter the multiverse alongside some of our favorite characters starting Wednesday, August 11. Marvel Studios gifted us an action-packed trailer that leaves us asking a million questions until then.
TV SeriesCollider

Marvel's 'What If...?' Trailer Pairs Black Panther With Yondu and Introduces Captain Carter

Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for Marvel's animated series What If…?, which reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters such as Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Thor, Killmonger, Yondu and Peggy Carter, who introduces herself as Captain Carter in this trailer. Heck, even Howard the Duck makes an appearance!
TV & Videosfoxync.com

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Trailer Featuring Chadwick Boseman Voicing Drops

At the young age of 43 Chadwick Boseman had been battling cancer for 4 years, unbeknownst to the world our Black Panther was loosing his battle however much like Prince T’Challa, Chadwick Boseman continued to fight until he took his last breath however before he did, Chadwick Boseman recorded his lines for the Marvel animated show, “What If…?” and today Disney+ dropped the official trailer to ‘What If…?’ and fans were emotional to hear the beloved Chadwick Boseman behind the animated character.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Pratt Calls The Tomorrow War The Number 1 Movie In America, But What Does That Really Mean

At the end of the July 4th weekend Chris Pratt thanked fans for making The Tomorrow War the number one movie in America. That's a fairly standard thing to hear from the star of a big movie release, but it usually comes alongside the announcement that the movie saw a particular box office result. The Tomorrow War had no box office of any kind in America as the movie was released exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video platform. So was The Tomorrow War really the number one movie in America?

