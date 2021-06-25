The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden helps negotiate bipartisan infrastructure deal

Presented by Facebook

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Breaking: DOJ sues Georgia over voting law | Derek Chauvin to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. in George Floyd’s death | Harris visits the U.S.-Mexico border amid criticism | Biden reaches bipartisan infrastructure deal | Senators join Biden outside White House for announcement | Senate Republicans wrestle over infrastructure strategy | How to see the strawberry supermoon

THE LATEST WITH INFRASTRUCTURE

Is that Joe Biden setting up his boombox to play ‘All I Do is Win’…?:

President Biden reached a deal with a bipartisan group of senators on an infrastructure package. https://bit.ly/3h3mVIr

Who this is a win for: The political center

How so: Biden campaigned on being a dealmaker, but there was significant doubt that he could come to a bipartisan agreement. “Many had predicted the talks would collapse or unravel and had said Biden was wasting time." More on why this is big for Biden, via the Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3h3mVIr

THE CATCH — THE DEAL COMES WITH AN ‘IF, AND OR BUT’:

“President Biden on Thursday said he won’t sign the bipartisan infrastructure deal if Congress doesn’t also pass a reconciliation bill, committing to a dual track system to get both bills passed.” https://bit.ly/3qoTgO1

Biden told reporters: “I expect that in the coming months this summer, before the fiscal year is over, that we will have voted on this bill, the infrastructure bill, as well as voted on the budget resolution. But if only one comes to me, this is the only one that comes to me, I’m not signing it. It’s in tandem.”

Happy Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

From Biden’s announcement yesterday:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2Utoasy

Interesting throwback:

The side-by-side photos: https://bit.ly/2U6MikQ

And here’s a photo of the pack walking out of the White House with big smiles: https://bit.ly/3h3VgXM

WHO WAS PART OF THE NEGOTIATIONS:

The Dems: Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Mark Warner (Va.), Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.), Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), John Tester (Mont.), Chris Coons (Del.), Maggie Hassan (N.H.), John Hickenlooper (Colo.) and independent Sen. Angus King (Maine.)

The Republicans: Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine), Rob Portman (Ohio), Bill Cassidy (La.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Richard Burr (N.C.), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Lindsay Graham (S.C.), Mike Rounds (S.D.), Todd Young (Ind.) and Jerry Moran (Kansas).

Context from USA Today: https://bit.ly/3de7Dzo

What happens next for Republicans — they’re really not sure:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Republicans are wrestling over their next move on infrastructure after five of their GOP colleagues stood beside President Biden on Thursday to announce a bipartisan deal that is likely to pick up a lot of Democratic support.” https://bit.ly/3gXFaPa

Some Republicans already have their concerns: They are worried about “whether the proposed funding sources in the framework will really cover the cost of spending priorities.”

BREAKING

The DOJ is suing Georgia:

Via The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch, “The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgie over its controversial law imposing a number of new restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday.” https://bit.ly/3jio7u3

Back story: “The Georgia law, passed in March along party lines in the span of just a few hours, imposes restrictions that voting rights groups say will fall most heavily on minorities: It sets new voter ID requirements for absentee ballots, limits drop boxes and even bars passing out food and water to those waiting in line to vote. The suit is the first from DOJ to challenge an influx of state laws they say will limit access to the ballot.”

HAPPENING TODAY

To the border and beyond:

Vice President Harris is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border today with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas . https://bit.ly/3dcIuFl

Why this is particularly newsy: “Harris’s seeming reluctance to visit the border has drawn criticism from the right. But if that can be dismissed as predictable politics, her performance has also elicited some muttering from within her own party, even among people who don’t want to go on the record criticizing a sitting vice president.”

Interesting take: “A trip earlier this month to Mexico and Guatemala did not go well. A television interview with Lester Holt of NBC News saw Harris retreat into defensiveness. More generally, the question lingers as to why Harris and her team resisted going to the border for so long, allowing the issue to build to a crescendo … To her allies, the criticisms are founded in bad faith … But to others, the border issue reignites questions about Harris’s political skills — questions that previously swirled during her 2020 presidential campaign, which started with high expectations but sputtered.”

Read Niall Stanage’s full column: https://bit.ly/3dcIuFl

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3xXNi9v

IN MIAMI

Keep these families in your prayers:

More than 150 people are unaccounted for after a Miami condo building collapsed on Thursday morning. https://cbsn.ws/3zXDHRE

Four people have been confirmed dead, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D). https://bit.ly/3dbQ7vw

Photos of the condo building: Ugh, this is horrific: https://cnn.it/3h5H68v

EARLY THIS MORNING — BIDEN APPROVES AN EMERGENCY DECLARATION:

“President Biden on Friday approved an emergency declaration for Florida and ordered federal aid to assist response efforts after a building collapse in Miami left at least 4 people dead and about 100 others unaccounted for.” https://bit.ly/3gZcDZK

EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT THE BUILDING COLLAPSE:

Via The New York Times: https://nyti.ms/3dgt4Qf

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Interesting read — how Israel is doing:

Via The New York Times’s Patrick Kingsley, “Israel has been a trailblazer in the post-pandemic world, largely returning to normal in May following one of the world’s fastest vaccination drives.” https://nyti.ms/3xWi9TB

New cases: “But dozens of new cases recently emerged at schools in two cities, Modiin and Binyamina, leading to hundreds of people being quarantined. Israel has made 12- to 15-year-olds eligible for vaccination, but many have yet to get shots.”

Yes, but (!): “Despite the new outbreak, the country’s current death rate remains close to zero, and only 26 of 729 active coronavirus patients were hospitalized, according to data released by the Health Ministry.”

More on what this means: https://nyti.ms/3xWi9TB

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,591,670

U.S. death toll: 603,187

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 321 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 816,831 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

*Give me a tune* — ‘The senators on the bus go chat, chat, chat, yap, yap, yap, chat, chat, chat’:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/35YrXR3

