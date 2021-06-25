Better Grab Graded Copies Of Sandman #1 While You Still Can

Wolverine is more than just one of the most popular and iconic superheroes that Marvel has ever produced. He may be the second most famous Canadian after Drake. All right, I have no way to substantiate that, but that doesn't make me believe it any less. The fan-favorite X-Men character first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #180 in a cameo appearance before getting a full appearance in The Incredible Hulk #181, which has made both of these historic issues quite valuable when graded highly. Now, another important moment for any character after their first appearance is, of course, their first solo title. Wolverine #1 was released in 1982 and featured the story "I'm Wolverine," written by Chris Claremont, penciled by Frank Miller, inked by Josef Rubinstein, colored by Clynis Wein lettered by Tom Orzechowski, and edited by Louise Jones. A gathering of legends, to be sure. Now, Wolverine fans who wish to acquire a graded copy of this first solo issue can head over to Heritage Auctions right now.