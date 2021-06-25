Better Grab Graded Copies Of Sandman #1 While You Still Can

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSandman #1 is about to take off into the stratosphere. The Neil Gaiman tome is about to finally come to Netflix soon as an episodic show, after years and years of development hell. The first issue, one of the stars at the beginning of the launch of Vertigo, has always been a bit undervalued. That will not be the case anymore, as the aftermarket will be snapping up copies left and right, like this CGC 9.4 copy on auction at ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #46, Session 5. Sitting at $89, this one is going to be a great copy to grab before the numbers really take off. Check it out down below.

