Pride’s Brochetti named PAC 7 baseball player of the year
Pine Lake Prep infielder Sam Brochetti was named PAC 7 1A Player of the Year after leading his team in several offensive categories this spring. The Pride senior hit for a team-high .449 batting average – .001 off the conference lead – and also led the PAC 7 runners-up with 18 RBIs, 20 runs and 10 extra-base hits, including two home runs and two triples. During the team's 15 games, he had seven multi-hit outings with a career-high five hits against Bradford Prep May 11.