Pride’s Brochetti named PAC 7 baseball player of the year

ZEELAND — When Zeeland East senior Ethan Houghtaling and his 14 other classmates took to the diamond for the first time this season, they didn't know what to expect. Many of them, including the Sentinel's baseball player of the year, was coming off a district title-winning basketball season, where they saw games get shifted around and canceled completely due to COVID protocols. But the Chix overcame what could have been a potentially turbulent year and had their best season in program history. They won 33 games, the conference title and made it to the district final where they eventually fell to Zeeland West.