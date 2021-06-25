Cancel
Baseball

Pride’s Brochetti named PAC 7 baseball player of the year

By Doug Coats
lakenormanpublications.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePine Lake Prep infielder Sam Brochetti was named PAC 7 1A Player of the Year after leading his team in several offensive categories this spring. The Pride senior hit for a team-high .449 batting average – .001 off the conference lead – and also led the PAC 7 runners-up with 18 RBIs, 20 runs and 10 extra-base hits, including two home runs and two triples. During the team’s 15 games, he had seven multi-hit outings with a career-high five hits against Bradford Prep May 11.

