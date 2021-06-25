Belfast’s ‘Dirty’ Sign War a Fun Way To Attract Visitors to Maine Midcoast City

Here is something fun & FREE for our Central Maine listeners!. Let’s face it, last summer was a real drag. There so many things that we all would normally enjoy, that just didn’t happen due to Covid. Probably what I missed the most was live music, be it at a local bar, a concert facility like the Cross Insurance Center, or outdoors on a nice summer evening. Well, with all the amazing strides we have made in the last few months, we can go back to living again. Or “YOLO” as the kids call it, or do they still? Not sure.