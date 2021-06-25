Cancel
Maine State

Belfast's 'Dirty' Sign War a Fun Way To Attract Visitors to Maine Midcoast City

It seems to be a growing trend, as of late; community businesses engaging in "sign wars" where they call each other out via their sandwich boards, billboards or neon signs. Not only is it an interesting way to show the community around you that you have a sense of humor and that you're engaged in drumming up some business for all, but sign wars give businesses and opportunity to get quite creative with their wordplay.

