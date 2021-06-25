The Peaceful Side of the Smokies

THURSDAY – COUNTRY TONITE. Your groups arrive in Pigeon Forge for a three-night stay. After hotel check-in, you enjoy a delicious dinner at Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant, a Southern favorite. Then at Country Tonite Theater, you enjoy a fantastic show. In this fast-paced production, you will enjoy a variety of dynamic singing and dancing, sidesplitting comedy, powerful gospel and American patriotism. From the strong talent of the youth performers to the experienced veterans, the love of God, family and country resonates throughout the show.