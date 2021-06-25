Cancel
It Appears That Loki Will Be Arriving In Fortnite Shortly

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games and Marvel appear to be working together again on Fortnite as it looks like Loki will be joining the fray as the next character. As you're probably already aware, Epic has been working with a ton of people to get as many licenses into the game as possible as they're basically becoming the real-life version of Ready Player One. Really, it's only a matter of time before we're racing around the island in Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters while firing off the Noisy Cricket from Men In Black as we chase down people who look like the monster from The Thing, all while trying to get a gold medal and piece of the Aggro Crag from Nickelodeon Guts. (You can't tell me that isn't going to happen!) So it shouldn't come as any surprise that the company is working with Marvel again to bring in the trickster god himself, Loki, into the fray.

bleedingcool.com
