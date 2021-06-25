Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Boys Season 3 Welcomes Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it looks like news about the third season of Amazon and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's hit series The Boys is starting to pick up in a big way. Earlier this week, the streaming service announced that three new faces joining the cast as original-for-the-series supes (more on that in a minute). Then we had a chance to see Vought International's latest move to make money off of Pride month and Queen Maeve's (Dominique McElligott) forced outing in the form of lasagna (yup, you read that right). But now we're back to casting news, with Variety reporting exclusively that Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) is joining the cast in the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess. From the name alone, it comes as no surprise that the red-haired "hero" sports a red costume and cape and has heat-based powers. In the comics, the Payback member is involved with Mind Droid but was rumored to be having an affair with fellow team member Stormfront (interesting to see if that dynamic will still be in play). Unfortunately, Crimson makes the mistake of going after Butcher's dog and it doesn't go well. In fact, let's just say that if the series goes the way of the comics? Things don't go very well for Payback, either…

bleedingcool.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Aimee Carrero
Person
Evan Goldberg
Person
Laurie Holden
Person
Eric Kripke
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Nick Wechsler
Person
Jaz Sinclair
Person
Erin Moriarty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon#Vought International#The Walking Dead#Americans#Supe#Starlight#Blue Hawk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Boys: Stormfront's Fate, Soldier Boy & More Season 3 Questions

As the CG blood and guts have been cleaned up in the very messy world of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys season two, there are certain loose ends concerning the world that somehow lets Vought continue to exist. The series, which explores beyond the cynical world of what happens when superheroes are as petty and as vindictive as the rest of us and the continued fallout from the continued destruction left behind. Here are my questions, given what little info we have on the upcoming season three.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

The Boys’ Antony Starr Calls Season 3 ‘My Favorite Season’

The Boys’ Antony Starr Calls Season 3 ‘My Favorite Season’. It’s only natural for actors to talk up their upcoming projects. But as production continues on The Boys season 3, the cast and crew aren’t missing a single opportunity to tell fans how bonkers the new episodes are going to be. Now we can officially add Homelander actor Antony Starr to this list.
TV SeriesPopculture

'iCarly' Would Welcome Sam Back for Season 2

The new Paramount+ reboot of iCarly might be missing Jennette McCurdy as Sam, but her former co-stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress told Entertainment Tonight the door is open "anytime" for her to return. McCurdy retired from acting years back, admitting in March she was "embarrassed" of her early roles, which included iCarly's Sam, but her former Nickelodeon castmates said they were more than happy to bring her character back into the fray when it comes to the reboot.
TV SeriesCollider

'Dr. Death' Review: Joshua Jackson Is Terrific in Terrifying Peacock Series That's as Sharp as a Scalpel

"What happened here, will happen again." These words serve as a chilling warning during Dr. Death, the absolutely terrifying new Peacock series starring Joshua Jackson as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, the former neurosurgeon who was accused of injuring 33 patients and killing two of them while operating in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It was considered a historic, precedent-setting case at the time, so naturally, the binge-worthy story lends itself perfectly to the limited series format that has become so prevalent today. Based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name, Dr. Death is the kind of stomach-churning show that I found fabulously addictive once it got its hooks in me.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: SNW Star Anson Mount Looks to Chekov for Rumor Response

Some folks just don't know how to take good news, we guess? Earlier this week, Anson Mount (Captain Pike) took to social media to update fans that filming on the last episode of the Mount, Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Science Officer Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had started this week. Of course, the news comes at a time when Picard is teasing a second season with some serious time-traveling happening and Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) stepping up in a big way in Discovery. On top of that, there's a second season of Lower Decks on the way and Prodigy on its way. So with all of that going on, it would make sense to gut the entire franchise, get rid of Alex Kurtzman, and start everything over from scratch as Paramount Plus continues trying to carve out its own piece of the streaming landscape, right? Well, apparently that's what some folks think (possibly because they don't like the current shows) and it's a wild rumor that's been rumbling around social media. So much so that it made its way to Mount, who retweeted one report with a GIF response that will do fans of Walter Koenig's Pavel Chekov proud (and you can check out the unredacted tweet here). We're guessing Mount's not too worried about his job security…
Businessbleedingcool.com

SilverHawks Revival Series In Development with The Nacelle Company

SilverHawks fans, sing it out loud with me: Wings of silver, nerves of steel! Announced today, The Nacelle Company, the team behind Disney+'s Behind The Attraction, Netflix's The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us, and Down To Earth with Zac Efron will bring the classic 80's property back to life in a new animated series. They are teaming with Super7, who now owns the SilverHawks IP, to bring us a new version of the metal-clad heroes sometime soon. The deal was reported on by Deadline.
TV & Videoshomenewshere.com

‘Lost’ Actor Dominic Monaghan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

Dominic Monaghan is the first actor to be cast in AMC’s new sci-fi series Moonhaven, created, written, and executive produced by Lodge 49 showrunner Peter Ocko. The series centers on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The story follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that could end civilization on Earth.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Woke’: Marquita Goings & Miguel Pinzon Join Season 2 Of Hulu Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Marquita Goings (Bruh, American Soul) and Miguel Pinzon (9-1-1: Lone Star) are set for recurring roles on the second season of Hulu comedy series Woke. Co-created by Keith Knight and Marshall Todd, Woke centers on Keef Knight (Lamorne Morris), an African-American cartoonist who finds himself on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes his life. With a newfound consciousness, Keef must navigate the new voices and ideas challenging him, all without setting fire to everything he’s already built.
Moviesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: ‘Tomorrow War’, Jeff Goldblum, Kiefer Sutherland + More!

A 'TOMORROW WAR' SEQUEL MAY BE IN THE WORKS: According to Deadline, Skydance and Amazon Studios are already in discussions to develop a sequel to The Tomorrow War. The film, which ranks as the biggest live-action streaming event of the summer, made its debut July 2nd on Prime Video. The outlet reports that the plan is to bring back the entire creative team both in front of and behind the camera, including actors Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

HBO Releases First Look of Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ (TV News Roundup)

HBO released a trailer for its upcoming limited series “Scenes from a Marriage.”. Adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s miniseries, “Scenes from a Marriage” will hit HBO and HBO Max in September. Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star as a contemporary American couple in the show’s examination of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce. Chastain, Isaac, Hagai Levi, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman and Blair Breard serve as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Evil: Paramount+ Blesses Supernatural Series with Season 3 Renewal

Any doubts about Evil's future in its second season on Paramount+ can be laid to rest as the ViacomCBS streamer announced the supernatural thriller was renewed for a third season, according to Deadline Hollywood. Originally on CBS in its first season, the series was also accessible on its streaming platform CBS All Access before its permanent rebrand to Paramount+. With the network's decision to make season two and beyond a streamer exclusive, creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King's are able to take advantage of its new home making the series edgier with its darker themes and saltier language.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Something Is Killing The Children: Netflix, Flanagan & Macy Set Pilot

Something is Killing the Children is one step closer to coming to the small screen. Netflix has tapped their frequent collaborator Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy to co-write a pilot for the smash hit Boom! comic written by James Tynion IV and drawn by Werther Dell'Edera. Flanagan and Macy will executive produce along with Boom!'s president of development Stephen Christy, CEO Ross Richie, and head of TV Mark Ambrose. Tynion and Dell'Edera will act as co-executive producers. The news of Something is Killing the Children going to Netflix was exclusively revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Warrior Nun Season 2 Eyes August Film Start; Q2/Q3 2022 Return: Report

So the last time we checked in on Netflix's action-drama series adaptation Warrior Nun, viewers and the cast were learning at the same time that Ava (Alba Baptista) would continue to kick righteous ass and take holy names for a second season, it was August 2020. Since that time, things have been pretty quiet- but as the industry gets itself back up and running post-pandemic, Bleeding Cool is hearing some rumblings that fans will want to know about. According to a source close to the production side of things, Season 2 pre-production is currently underway with filming expected to start "sometime around August" for a late Spring/Summer 2022 release window. Once again, please keep in mind that production schedules can be pretty fluid (especially with the new norms in play) but if this holds then Warrior Nun fans should have a pretty sweet Summer on their hands next year.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Moonhaven’: Dominic Monaghan To Star In AMC Utopian Drama Series From Peter Ocko

Lord of The Rings and Lost actor Dominic Monaghan will star in Peter Ocko’s AMC series Moonhaven. He is the first actor to be cast in the upcoming utopia drama. Created, produced and written by Ocko, Moonhaven is about a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The series, produced by AMC Studios, is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale Reunite for Batman: The Long Halloween Special

Batman: The Long Halloween is about to become Batman: The Longest Halloween, because creators Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale are returning for another chapter in the classic tale from 25 years ago. DC Comics announced Batman: The Longest Halloween Special on Thursday, promising to exploit… er, we mean honor the 1996 series with a 48-page one shot that offers something more terrifying than anything in the original series: an eight dollar price tag. Check out the press release from DC Comics below. Batman: The Long Halloween Special hits stores on October 12th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy