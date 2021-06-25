The Boys Season 3 Welcomes Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess
Well, it looks like news about the third season of Amazon and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's hit series The Boys is starting to pick up in a big way. Earlier this week, the streaming service announced that three new faces joining the cast as original-for-the-series supes (more on that in a minute). Then we had a chance to see Vought International's latest move to make money off of Pride month and Queen Maeve's (Dominique McElligott) forced outing in the form of lasagna (yup, you read that right). But now we're back to casting news, with Variety reporting exclusively that Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) is joining the cast in the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess. From the name alone, it comes as no surprise that the red-haired "hero" sports a red costume and cape and has heat-based powers. In the comics, the Payback member is involved with Mind Droid but was rumored to be having an affair with fellow team member Stormfront (interesting to see if that dynamic will still be in play). Unfortunately, Crimson makes the mistake of going after Butcher's dog and it doesn't go well. In fact, let's just say that if the series goes the way of the comics? Things don't go very well for Payback, either…bleedingcool.com