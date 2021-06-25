Cancel
"It Was a Labor of Love," Writer Tim Sheridan Talks The Long Halloween

By Jimmy Leszczynski
bleedingcool.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC has released several movies since they reset the universe in the dramatic conclusion to Justice League Dark: Apokolips War and they have all been original stories until now. This summer Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment delivers the first retelling of a classic DC story in the new universe, and it is one that has affected comics and movie scripts ever since. Leaping from the pages of the iconic mid-1990s DC story written by Jeph Loeb (Batman: Hush, Hulk: Gray) and Tim Sale (Batman: Dark Victory, Daredevil: Yellow), Batman: The Long Halloween is a cornerstone of Batman lore. At the center of our tale is the triumvirate of crime fighters – Batman/Bruce Wayne (Jensen Ackles), Police Captain James Gordon (Billy Burke), and District Attorney Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel) – as they try to solve the mystery of the Holiday Killer. In anticipation of the Blu- Ray and Digital release on June 22, the man behind turning those comics into a screenplay, Tim Sheridan (Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Reign of the Supermen), join's Bleeding Cool's Jimmy Leszczynski for a one on one chat. Tim shares his excitement for the cast, which Batman gave him an appreciation for the multiverse, and the challenges of adapting such an iconic story.

