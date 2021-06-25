Why Nokia Stock Is Squeezing Friday — And What's Next
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) received an upgrade from Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval from Neutral to Buy on Friday morning. The stock gapped up 3% and started running higher. The multinational telecommunications and information technology company has also received a buy recommendation from Reddit communities who like the stock. Although Nokia doesn’t have large insider or institutional ownership levels like GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) and ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH), WallStreetBets and other sub-Reddit communities believe there is a large amount of naked shorting occurring on the stock.www.benzinga.com