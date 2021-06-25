What Are Your Favorite Eco-Friendly Products For Parents and Kids?

My partner and I talked about lots of things before we had kids. We talked about where we wanted to live, our religions, our beliefs, and everything in between. We knew we wanted to have kids in theory, as so many people do. What we didn’t talk about, though, were the realities of having mixed-race kids. I’m a mixed-race Black and Indian woman from Trinidad and Tobago so I subconsciously assumed that their experience would be similar to mine. In Trinidad, there is a large population of people who are descendants of Africa and India who have kids together. We even have a name for this mix in our culture. I was always surrounded by people who looked like me, and my culture certainly was not considered to be on the margins of society in my country. When my partner and I had our first son, though, we quickly learned that to be mixed race in America can be a completely different experience, and we needed to prepare him for this. Here are five things parents of mixed-race kids need to teach them about identity.