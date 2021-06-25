Jeffrey Veregge, Hospitalised, With Lupus, Renal, Respiratory Failure

Jeffrey Veregge is a comic book creator & Writer from the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe near Kingston, Washington. Best known for his "Salish Geek" cover styles, he has worked for Marvel, IDW, Valiant, Dynamite, Boom, and Dark Horse Comics, and recently exhibited at the Smithsonian in New York City with his Marvel work. Veregge is currently critically ill with acute renal and respiratory failure and has now been diagnosed with lupus. He was admitted to hospital this week before being incubated and transported over to Seattle for specialized treatment, with his extended family moving to a nearby hotel. He will be given medication to suppress his immune system, reduce inflammation with large amounts of steroids, continue with daily dialysis to filter his blood, and reduce the amount of fluid his body is retaining.