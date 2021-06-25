Colin Jost Didn't Want Scarlett Johansson to Spoil Black Widow and That's True Love
Proving that he's a better man than most Marvel fans and also showing that he has no idea what sort of resources he has at his fingertips, Colin Jost doesn't want his wife, Scarlett Johansson - you know, the actual Black Widow - to tell him what's going on in the very tangled web of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham, Johansson said that Jost doesn't want any sort of spoilers, even when Johansson's inadvertently offering them up.www.instyle.com