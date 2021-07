TCL kicked off the year with its 20 Series phones that now number over half a dozen models. As with any manufacturer, only a select few actually make it to the US. It seems that the company, perhaps best known for its TVs and displays, has finally chosen who among its 2021 roster would get that distinction as the TCL 20 Pro 5G leads the march. In addition to its trio, however, TCL is also making available its latest TWS buds, the MOVEAUDIO S600.