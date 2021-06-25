Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Now that ‘Conan’ is Over, What is Conan O’Brien Doing Next?

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night brought the final episode of Conan to TBS. The conclusion of the series also marks the end of comedian Conan O’Brien‘s tenure as a late night television host. After taking over Late Night on NBC in 1993, having an all-too-short stint hosting The Tonight Show, and taking his comedy over to TBS in 2010, the comedian will no longer be a staple of the late night circuit. But he will still be kicking around elsewhere with a variety of projects.

www.slashfilm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Sona Movsesian
Person
J.j. Abrams
Person
Matt Gourley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Night Television#The Tonight Show#Nbc#Conan O Brien Needs#Barack Michelle Obama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Talk Show
Country
Cuba
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmediapost.com

Conan Says Good-Bye In Not-Very-Grand Finale

Conan O’Brien said good-bye to late-night TV last Thursday and hardly anybody noticed. It was not his fault. He did not change, but the times did, along with his circumstances. His show, “Conan” on TBS, had long been whittled down to a drab, bare-bones half-hour, shorn of, among other things, his band and the other half-hour that once made it a one-hour show.
Internetmxdwn.com

The Internet Bids Farewell to Conan O’Brien’s Monumental Late Night Tenure

Thursday marked the end of an era in late night when Conan O’Brien (Conan, Final Space) stepped away from the desk after 28 years hosting comedians, actors, musicians and cultural figures across Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show and Conan. Those who graced O’Brien’s stage, as guests, performers and behind-the-scenes staff, spent this past weekend flooding social media with love, gratitude and best wishes for the prolific late night host as he beings his new partnership with HBO Max.
CelebritiesThought Catalog

10 Things Conan O’Brien Has Taught Me About Life

Conan O’Brien has been doing comedy forever, and some people said that I was ahead of the curve for watching him in 2001 as a freshman in high school, but they were wrong. People have been fans forever. I watched him do Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC when I was up late studying, and I could swear that watching him made me smarter than the material I was studying. Conan O’Brien went to Harvard and graduated in 1985 (Google search his celebrity 2000 Harvard commencement speech), and his comedy is so smart, I was flabbergasted when, in his farewell to Conan on TBS, he revealed that his comedy formula is the “intersection between smart and stupid.” I realized then that freshman year of high school is definitely a time when one definitely feels that intersection between smart and stupid, often in a non-comedic way, so I am forever grateful for all of his jokes on NBC, TBS, and in his writing for The Simpsons in the ‘90s and elsewhere, for taking what could be potentially the smart-stupid demons inside of all of us and exorcising them into some of the funniest jokes in media history.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

The Best Of Sona Movsesian On CONAN

From filling in for Kumail Nanjiani to sheepherding in Armenia, here are some of Sona’s greatest moments from CONAN on TBS. Conan Hangs Out With His Interns https://youtu.be/ffVbnPjl86A. Conan Hunts Down His Assistant's Stolen "Gigolos" Mug https://youtu.be/ZI8QZ2WN-Xo Conan Furloughs Non-Essential Staffers https://youtu.be/Rd_BRT6_TPk. Sona Has Become Too Big A Star https://youtu.be/U53j-fRNBRs.
CelebritiesCollider

Watch Bill Hader Roll Out His Best Celebrity Impressions on 'Conan's Last Week

Not too long ago, the Team Coco YouTube channel (the official channel for CONAN on TBS) published a clip of Conan O'Brien praising actor and comedian Bill Hader for his fantastic celebrity impressions. Having fun with your guest is the hallmark of any good late-night TV host, and O'Brien is no exception during the 7 minutes and 30 seconds of footage where he eggs Hader on to perform more and more.
TV & VideosDigital Collegian

Conan and the dying breed of late night hosts | Column

Eight presidents. Twenty-five CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. One hundred sixty-one Nobel Laureates. Just a small sample size of the many decorated alumni Harvard University has produced. Yet among those prominent figures, this week’s most talked about graduate of the Ivy League is a self-deprecating, red-headed Irishman. For those who...
TV & VideosPopculture

Andy Richter Addresses Future With Conan O'Brien on New HBO Max Show (Exclusive)

Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show Conan on TBS might have ended its 11-year run two weeks ago, but his best friend and longtime sidekick Andy Richter went through a “weird period” with the show coming to an end — at least this iteration of it. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com detailing his new Audible Original, The Incredibly Inaccurate Biography of Andy Richter, the comedian and TV icon admits that while the show’s end still doesn’t feel quite “real” for him, there are no plans just yet to join O’Brien for the new HBO Max show.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais Clarifies ‘The Office’ Cancel Culture Remarks. Ricky Gervais on Friday clarified remarks he made concerning his legendary sitcom The Office and cancel culture. In a recent interview with the BBC, the comic-actor was talking about The…. Being Funny Now “Is Kind of Our Duty”: Ricky Gervais, Ramy Youssef,...
Celebritiesntdaily.com

Conan O’Brien departing leaves late-night uninfluential and unfunny

Conan O’Brien is arguably the best late-night talk show host of our generation. Seeing him leave his show on TBS closes the door on decades’ worth of amazing television. If nothing else, O’Brien showed the talk show world how to adapt and change over the years, as he was the only late-night host to still be going at it from the ’90s. His presence is going to be dearly missed, and now we are left with a bunch of shows and hosts who are interchangeable in their terrible and unfunny ways.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Tom Hanks Gave Conan His Nickname - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 11/09/10) The originator of the nickname "Coco," Tom Hanks talks about his visit to Pixar and love of whales. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For...
Beverly, MAhot969boston.com

Seth Rogen Smokes Weed With Conan O’Brien

Seth Rogen speaks onstage during the 33rd American Cinematheque Award Presentation Honoring Charlize Theron at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 08, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Conan O’Brien wraps up the final day of The Relevance Conference with an engaging fireside chat talking about his career in entertainment. The event was held on September 18, 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, CA.
Movies/Film

The Daily Stream: I’ve Thought About This ‘War Horse’ Bit From ‘Conan’ Once a Week For the Past Decade

The Clip: Conan, “The War Horse Score Does NOT Deserve an Oscar”. The Pitch: In the midst of the 2012 Oscar season, talk show host Conan O’Brien points out that the Steven Spielberg film War Horse was nominated for both Best Picture and Best Original Score. But when he played a clip from the film, the score did not sound like something composer John Williams would have come up with.
TV SeriesFinger Lakes Times

Conan Shares His Take On "The Last Of Us" - "Good Game Nice Try"

Conan and Sona reveal their unique strategies to defeat zombies in the post-apocalyptic world of "The Last Of Us." Listen to more "Good Game Nice, Try," hosted by Sonja Reid (aka OMGitsfirefoxx) and Aaron Bleyaert @ https://link.chtbl.com/ggnt. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to the Full Podcast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy