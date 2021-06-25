UK pilot scheme finds no big COVID outbreaks at test events

As lead researcher for the Liverpool pilots in the Events Research Programme (ERP), I would like to set out some important facts in response to your article regarding the phase one report (Covid event pilots compromised by low uptake of PCR tests, experts say, 25 June). The ERP is exploring how events with larger crowd sizes can return without social distancing, while minimising the risks of Covid-19 outbreaks. The programme comprises environmental studies of air quality and crowd movement in venues; epidemiological studies of virus spread at and around events; behavioural studies of audience experience; and economic and operational studies of running such events with risk-mitigation measures in place. The work has generated a large amount of valuable data, early analysis of which was reported last week.