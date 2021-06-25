Livestock report

Depending on the animal, signs of heat stress may include bunching, seeking shade, panting, slobbering or excessive salivation, foam around the mouth, lack of coordination, and trembling. If these symptoms are observed, assume the animal is suffering from heat stress. Immediately try to minimize the stress to the animal, avoid handling or movement. Previous health of individual animals is also an important risk factor. Livestock that have had past health problems will be more affected by heat stress than livestock with no prior health problems. These animals will generally be the first to exhibit signs of heat stress and be the most severely affected. Hot weather and high humidity can reduce feed intake, weight gain, reproductive efficiency, and milk production, while increasing susceptibility to disease, change in an animal’s behavior or even result in death. The comfort zone for animals varies depending on age. Young animals generally have a narrow comfort zone between 45°F and 80°F, while the range in temperatures of mature animals can be wider. For example, with feedlot animals and mature cows the comfort zone can range from below 0°F in the winter to about 75°F in the summer. Bos indicus or humped cattle, such as Brahman cattle, do have better heat coping capabilities and can easily tolerate temperatures above 90°F. Normally you find Bos indicus cattle in the southern parts of the United States. Environmental stress also plays a role and is dependent on temperature, humidity, wind speed, and solar radiation, which is best determined by an index. The index that is most commonly used is called the Heat Index, commonly reported by many media outlets during the summer. The Oklahoma Mesonet product, cattle comfort advisor, is a great source for determining the discomfort level of your livestock during periods of hot weather. This index can be found on the website: mesonet.org.