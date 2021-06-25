Cancel
Proctorio Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Certification

By PRWeb
Times Union
 16 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. To demonstrate the company’s dedication to information security, Proctorio has become the first learning integrity platform to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. Proctorio has received third-party accreditation in accordance with the published International Standards Organization criteria. A-LIGN, the third-party auditor that completed Proctorio’s SOC 2 Type 1 security audit in February 2021, also performed Proctorio’s initial certification audit to certify Proctorio’s ISMS against the ISO 27001 standard.

#Information Security#Internal Control#Iso Iec 27001 2013#Prweb#A Lign
