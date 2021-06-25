John Summit’s red-hot 2021 campaign intensifies with Nic Fanciulli tie-up, ‘Witch Doctor’

There’s a soothing presence from Sam Feldt and Sam Fischer when they teamed up for a new beautiful summer tune, “Pick Me Up.”. Since first breaking onto the scene, Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt has become defined by his tunes that are perfect for summer days spent by the pool or while dancing with friends under the night sky. Defined by tracks found on his album Sunrise to Sunset, as well as his singles like “Post Malone” with RANI and rework of “Show Me Love,” if there’s someone who has embraced the sunny vibes it’s him. Now, Sam Feldt has teamed up with Australian singer/songwriter Sam Fischer to create another jam dubbed, “Pick Me Up.”