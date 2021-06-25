John Summit’s red-hot 2021 campaign intensifies with Nic Fanciulli tie-up, ‘Witch Doctor’
There was a reason Dancing Astronaut named John Summit an Artist to Watch in 2021, and you'll find it in "Witch Doctor." Peppered with percussion and a touch of tantalization, the Nic Fanciulli tie-up is a dark, dance floor-driven jewel that glistens with Summit's sonic idiosyncrasies. Queues would clamor for it, and so will streamers, supporting Dancing Astronaut's assertion that "Witch Doctor" will assuredly surface in a live dance setting near you, whether in one of Summit or Fanciulli's own sets, or another who recognizes the "Better Than This" successor's ready appeal. Go see the "Witch Doctor" below.