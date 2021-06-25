With “Bounty Lost,” ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Reminds Us That Omega is the True MVP
This article contains spoilers for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode “Bounty Lost.”. After a stormy “Reunion,” Crosshair gets backdropped again, literally this time, as his Bad Batch brothers (Dee Bradley Baker) fly after Cad Bane’s (Corey Burton) ship to free Omega (Michelle Ang). If Hunter isn’t a match for Cad, who else can square off with the gunslinging veteran but a rising rookie bounty hunter by the name of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen)?www.slashfilm.com