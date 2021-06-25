With “Bounty Lost,” ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Reminds Us That Omega is the True MVP

A bounty hunter has captured Omega in ‘Bounty Lost’. Last time on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the team was getting ready to leave the planet they were on. This became tougher once they found out an old friend had found them. What happened after that was this team scrambling to find some way to get away from them. This foe had a small army, and evading them proved to be real tough. As this episode came to a close a powerful bounty hunter grabbed Omega and got away. Now the team is trying to find her in ‘Bounty Lost’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.