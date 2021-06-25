Cancel
Gorgon City take listeners to ‘Olympia’

By Rachel Narozniak
dancingastronaut.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKye Gibbon and Matt Robson-Scott of Gorgon City are cutting streamers a one-way ticket to Olympia. On their third LP, the British production pair leans into a room-filling, larger-than-life sound that eschews the more esoteric underground technics to which Gorgon City have gravitated in the past in favor of a decidedly club-driven aesthetic. “With this record we’ve definitely gone more clubby and have been inspired by the big shows that we played before lockdown. It’s a bigger sound and lyrically it’s different for us,” Gorgon City stated.

