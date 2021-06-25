Cox names Percy Kirk as southwest region manager
Today, Percy Kirk has joined Cox Communications as senior vice president and region manager for the Southwest region, overseeing Cox operations and more than 4,300 Cox employees. The Southwest region is Cox’s largest operation nationwide and includes Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Southern Arizona. Most recently, Percy led Cox’s Central Region, based in Oklahoma. Kirk returns to Arizona where he previously held the position of Cox Arizona’s vice president of network operations.azbigmedia.com