Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

SG Lewis spins breezy ‘Paradise Edit’ of the Bee Gees ‘More Than A Woman’

By Rachel Narozniak
dancingastronaut.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTied tight in little strings of paradise comes an SG-orchestrated edit of the Bee Gees‘ “More Than A Woman.” Nearly six minutes in length, the Brit’s take on the 1977 classic is as close to the celestial that one can get in sonic form. Proclaiming his desire to “take the love and euphoria of the original and place it in the context of the dance floor whilst keeping the original very much intact,” SG Lewis tastefully extends “More Than A Woman” in a breezy, strings-indulgent fashion. It’s ample reason to temporarily stop rinsing his debut album, times, which arrived in mid-February as a concept-guided love letter to the present moment. On times‘ February 19 due date, Dancing Astronaut asserted that the LP testified to SG Lewis’ status as “one of the sharpest talents of modern times.” Four months later, SG’s reimagination of “More Than A Woman” reaffirms it.

dancingastronaut.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sg Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bee Gees#Spins#Brit#Sg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicofficialcharts.com

James Vickery and SG Lewis join forces for vibey bop Finally: Premiere

The latest offering from rising R&B singer James Vickery, Finally, sees him team up with production wizard SG Lewis (Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, Mabel) with understated yet explosive results. The visual for Finally, which premieres below, sees James cast alone in searing red lights, or driving along the road late...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

James Vickery, SG Lewis make magic on sultry sophomore meeting, ‘Finally’

Dim the lights, set flame to a candle; Let it flicker, shadows dancing on the wall. It’s the sort of ambiance best suited for James Vickery and SG Lewis‘ “Finally,” a slow burn and viscous sonic pour that comes courtesy of TH3RD BRAIN to script “JV” and SG’s sophomore meeting. The R&B asset and the times conceptualist first aligned their names in the song credits on October 2019’s “Pressure,” and as “Finally” asserts with its downtempo allure, the synergy of their first single was no fluke. Stream the JV and SG co-penned production below.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Midnight Kids adds signature sound to Said The Sky, Olivver the Kid’s ‘We Know Who We Are’

When you listen to a Midnight Kids song, you know exactly what you’re getting: youthful sentiments and warm, happy beats that will make you feel like a kid again. That’s precisely what’s audible on the now-solo project’s new remix of Said The Sky and Olivver the Kid’s “We Know Who We Are.” A refreshing take on the original, the remix comes as a full-circle moment for Midnight Kids who heard it live after being an opener for Said The Sky’s Hollywood Palladium performance in 2019, proving that Midnight Kids’ signature sound from songs past will hold, despite the recent conversion from a duo to a solo act.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

EDDIE directs ‘A Remix Pack’ EP with takes from Dirty South, Blanke, and No Mana to mau5trap

EDDIE is returning to mau5trap with his A Remix Pack EP, which sees Dirty South, Blanke, and No Mana place flavorful spins on three of his tracks. Featuring Dirty South’s take on “Something In Between, ” Blanke’s remix of “Abandon,” No Mana’s twist on “Shine,” and a new single from EDDIE titled “Still Healed,” the EP packages an eclectic set of sounds in a four-song parcel.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

HOLOW coordinates house and future-pop’s collision on ‘Comet’

Paris-hailing HOLOW has his finger planted firmly on the pulse of house and future-pop’s crossover, otherwise known to streamers as “Comet.” An analog synth-cued cut with buoyancy and a topline that draws parallels to Ariana Grande’s pipes in more than just a few moments, “Comet” is a candidate for stuck in your head status that epitomizes easy listening as it further carves HOLOW’s niche in the modern music context.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Loud Luxury ‘begin new era’ with WAV3POP on ‘Wasted’ [Watch]

Loud Luxury‘s debut collaboration with WAV3POP comes as the first song of a “new era” of Loud Luxury music, wherein “every single song” that the duo disperses “is sonically designed to make [streamers] feel GOOD.” The ultimate fusion of electronic and pop, “Wasted” does just that. An extension of the...
Theater & DanceBillboard

First Spin: The Week's Best New Dance Tracks From Peggy Gou, Icona Pop, Amtrac & More

New music? We've got it. From house to deep house to dance pop and beyond, here are the best new dance tracks out this week. After applying a balm to our collective anxiety last month with the downtempo ballad “Nabi,” Peggy Gou is pulling us back onto the dancefloor with her new track “I Go.” Despite her relatively short tenure in the dance world, Gou is becoming a perennial summer banger-bringer, with hits such as 2018’s “It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)” and 2019’s “Starry Night” already in her pocket. (Last summer doesn’t count, for obvious reasons.)
Chattahoochee Hills, GAfreshmusicfreaks.com

OH Imagine Music Festival, How You Melt My Heart | All the Goodies and a Playlist Too

After a challenging 2020 that derailed festivals globally, the world is finally ready to dance again. Imagine Festival organizers are excited for the festival’s comeback September 17 – 19, 2021, and and have released their official 2021 lineup. Tickets are on sale now. Earlier this year, the festival also revealed the big news that it would be moving locations to the breathtaking Bouckaert Farm in the City of Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia. This new chapter for Imagine allows endless potential for a more immersive experience. Guests will now feel the embrace of Mother Nature while bathing in the forest and enjoying the magic of Imagine Festival.
Musicthis song is sick

Flight Facilities Unveil ‘The Ghost’ Remix EP Ft. Gerd Janson & ABSOLUTE.

The iconic Aussie duo, Flight Facilities, have now pretty much become a household name since they first debuted back in 2009. The pair have been taking this year by storm and are already back with an official remix EP of their most recent release, “The Ghost,” which features two unique edits from Gerd Janson and ABSOLUTE.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Jairmy Is The "Gas God" On New Mixtape Ft. 42 Dugg, EST Gee & More

Houston's Lil Jairmy has been slowly bubbling up in the South but the rest of the world is beginning to catch up to the hype. This month, he unveiled the massive single, "Trust Nun" ft. EST Gee which ultimately earned some love on OVO Sound Radio. However, he's returned with his latest project in its entirety. Gas God showcases Jairmy's artistry in full and his ability to weave street tales into trunk-rattling anthems propelled by his matter-of-fact delivery.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Seven Lions brings Andrew Bayer and Alison May to Ophelia Records for ‘Returning To You’

After a string of high-profile 2021 catalog additions including “Shadows,” “Wild And Broken,” and his 1999 anniversary EP, Seven Lions has returned to Ophelia Records for a collaboration long in the making—”Returning To You” alongside the Grammy-nominated Andrew Bayer. Originally teased during Seven Lions’ Sunset Music Festival finale, “Returning To...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Aaliyah Lives On Through Hits Like "More Than A Woman"

Twenty years removed from the release of Aaliyah's third studio album, an eponymous masterpiece that features no shortage of timeless hits, the project's legacy continues to live on. Originally having dropped on July 7th, 2001, featuring production from her longtime collaborator Timbaland and more, the project remains an essential chapter of her legacy. Alas, it has yet to make the transition to streaming services, though her many fans remain hopeful that the day will finally come.
Musicrevolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 9, July 2021:. » W&W, Martin Jensen, Linnea Schossow – Greece 2021. » Steve Aoki, Chemical Surf, Zafrir, Max Africana – Siliwa...
MusicNME

Perfume return with groovy single ‘Polygon Wave’

Japanese electropop trio Perfume are back with a groovy new single, ‘Polygon Wave’. With funky guitars and thumping 4/4 beats, the single marks Perfume’s return to their original techno-pop style. Continuing the streak started by their 2020 single, ‘Saisei’, ‘Polygon Wave’ further departs from the future bass sound featured on their recent albums, 2018’s ‘Future Pop’ and 2016’s ‘Cosmic Explorer’.
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Courtney Barnett announces new album with lead single “Rae Street”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. Courtney Barnett just announced her third studio album Things Take Time, Take Time, set for release on November 12th. Two years in the making, we get the first taste with the lead track, “Rae Street.” It’s a mid-tempo tune that takes a look at the mundane daily routines of suburban life while juxtaposing it against high speed pace of modern society.

Comments / 0

Community Policy