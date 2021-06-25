Sporting test events produce 14 positive Covid-19 cases among 40,000 attendees

With a little less than three weeks until the Tokyo Olympics, a member of the Serbian rowing team has tested positive for COVID-19 while trying to enter the country. The athlete has been quarantined at Haneda airport in Tokyo, according to officials. Four others who traveled with the athlete have been taken to a nearby facility. About 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes will soon arrive in Japan for the Games, in addition to the thousands of coaches, judges, and Olympic officials, causing concern that there will be a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Over 500 cases were reported Sunday, making it the 15th straight day that infections have increased. Two weeks ago, organizers announced venues could be filled up to 50 percent capacity but it’s still up in the air if fans will be allowed to watch the events. Dr. Shigeru Omi, a top government medical adviser, has said no fans should be at the Games and went on to call holding the Olympics “abnormal” due to the pandemic.