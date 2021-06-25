Cancel
Public Health

Sporting test events produce 14 positive Covid-19 cases among 40,000 attendees

By Independent TV
The Independent
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were just 14 positive Covid-19 cases among more than 40,000 people who attended sporting events in the first phase of the Government’s pilot programme aimed to get spectators back into venues in significant numbers. However, a report on the first phase of the Events Research Programme (ERP), which covered...

www.independent.co.uk
