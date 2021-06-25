Flood Warning issued for Pawnee, Richardson by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pawnee; Richardson The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska Northwestern Richardson County in southeastern Nebraska * Until noon CDT Saturday. * At 1127 AM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pawnee City, Humboldt, Table Rock, Verdon, Stella, Shubert, Du Bois, Dawson, Barada, Camp Cornhusker and Indian Cave State Park.alerts.weather.gov