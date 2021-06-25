Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Cirque Italia brings the grown-up circus to town

By Lauren Petrelli
FOX 4 WFTX
 15 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla-- Cirque Alcatraz will be in Fort Myers through the weekend. The show will feature a combination of elements from mystery, theatrics, and acrobatics.

Cirque Alcatraz takes you on a journey through the lives of two traveling jazz musicians wrongly convicted and sentenced to one of the most notorious prisons in the country.

This show is rated "R" for mature audiences only. Ages 18 and up are welcome, and ages 13 - 17 are permitted with an adult guardian.

Click here for more on show times and tickets.

