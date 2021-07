Lewis Hamilton finds himself in the unusual position of praying for a storm after being beaten to pole by Max Verstappen for the second time in a week. Fresh from missing out in France, the defending champion was two-tenths short of the Dutchman in qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix and will start second on Sunday only after his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas takes a three-place grid penalty for a bizarre spin in the pit lane during practice on Friday.