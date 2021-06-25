Cancel
Public Health

Two young unvaccinated passengers on Royal Caribbean cruise test positive for coronavirus

By Hannah Sampson
Washington Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo young unvaccinated passengers on a Royal Caribbean International cruise out of the Bahamas tested positive for the coronavirus, the cruise line said. The passengers, who were younger than 16 and traveling in the same group, left Adventure of the Seas before the end of the cruise on Thursday in Freeport with their companions. They returned home to Florida on a private flight arranged by the cruise company, CEO Michael Bayley said in a Facebook post.

