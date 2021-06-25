Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

Community garden in College Station helps feed 11 local families

By Joel Leal
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6n7d_0afEEiqi00

Over at the New Victory Temple Church in College Station, local community members are reaping the fruit... and the vegetables, of their labor.

"With the help of our dedicated volunteers and community members, we were able to bless 11 families in our community with fresh produce from the community garden yesterday!" the church posted on their official Facebook .

Anyone interested in volunteering at the garden can meet up with the local church group every Wednesday there from 6 to 7 P.M. and every Saturday, from 8 to 9 A.M.

"We have been so abundantly blessed to be a blessing. It is incredible to see how this little garden has helped us to build relationships, grow in community, and tangibly see the hand of God right here on Detroit Street!" the church group added.

For more information, interested volunteers are encouraged to contact the church via email at info@nvtchurch.org

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Society
City
Detroit, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Temple Church#The Hand Of God#Vegetables#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Charities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy