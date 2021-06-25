Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM to 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low spots and susceptible roadways along tidal creeks and marshes may observe shallow flooding. Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches could see water coverage. Low-lying roads and low spots bordering back bays and the Intracoastal Waterway may also observe flooding. This includes vulnerable residential areas to shallow coastal flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/09 PM 6.3 1.8 0.8 3 Minor 26/09 AM 4.8 0.3 0.8 2 None 26/10 PM 6.1 1.6 0.8 3 Minor 27/10 AM 4.6 0.1 0.7 2 None 27/11 PM 5.8 1.3 0.7 3 None