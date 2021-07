Music is one of the most important parts of a workout, and Apple Fitness+ is making it easier to get active while listening to your go-to jams from your favorite singers. Once you know where to find the Apple Fitness+ Artist Spotlight workouts, you can break a sweat to curated playlists filled with music from the catalogs of artists like Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga. So, the next time “Get Right” comes on during a HIIT workout and gets you clamoring for more J.Lo, you won’t have to make a mental note to find playlist dedicated to the superstar because it’ll be right there in your workout.