The dust may still be settling on the 2020-21 season, but NHL GMs don’t have much of a reprieve; free agency officially opens in just over two weeks, on July 28. This season’s (repeat) champions from Tampa Bay did most of their heavy lifting at or before the 2019-20 deadline and were incredibly quiet in free agency last off-season. But their Stanley Cup final opponents from Montreal were decidedly busier, inking the likes of Tyler Toffoli and Corey Perry from the UFA market.