Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

10 New Albums to Stream Today

By Scott Russell & Paste Staff
Paste Magazine
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re going to keep this introduction as brief as we can, because this New Music Friday is absolutely overflowing with albums that demand your full attention. Lucy Dacus, The Mountain Goats and Tyler, The Creator all dropping on the same day would qualify as a seismic event in and of itself, but that’s only the tip of today’s iceberg: Faye Webster, Pom Pom Squad and Gaspard Augé of Justice have new albums out, as do the inimitable SAULT (!), and as if that weren’t all staggering enough, Backxwash released her excellent new album last weekend, which we’ve included with today’s slate. Dive into it all below, and don’t miss the honorable mentions section at the bottom—there are records in there that would be headlining this list on an ordinary release day.

www.pastemagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Darnielle
Person
Spooner Oldham
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Esham
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Albums#Rock Music#Music Career#Pom Pom Squad#Justice#Sault#Mafia#Atlanta Millionaires Club#Southern#Canadian#Americana#Atl#Fatigue On Fatigue#Home Video Digging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Celebritiesmixmag.net

​Tirzah is releasing a new album, ‘Colourgrade’

Tirzah is dropping her second studio album, ‘Colourgrade’, this October. The new record from the British singer follows her 2018 LP and debut album ‘Devotion’, which received global critical acclaim. The album will drop via Domino on October 1 this year. Read this next: Tirzah is back with new music...
Musicedmidentity.com

Folamour Stuns on Groovy New Album ‘The Journey’

Folamour takes listeners on a trip down nostalgia lane with the release of his disco-infused album, The Journey on his label FHUO. After releasing his mixtape, French producer Folamour found himself gaining more and more attention for his unique production style. However, he really made a name for himself worldwide after his 2017 debut album, Umami. He has consistently wowed audiences with his sophomore LP Ordinary Drugs, remixes for Tony Allen and Nightmares on Wax, and unforgettable live performances. Now, Folamour charms once again with a brand new album, The Journey.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Ciara Teases New Album

It looks like Ciara is cooking up her next studio album. During a recent appearance on Access Hollywood, the stage blazer was quizzed about new music. Confirming that fresh material is on the way, she told the anchoring hosts:. “I can’t wait until I can tell y’all. All I know...
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 10 Albums Out On June 25

The artist known as Doja Cat is back this week with a vibrant, unapologetic celebration of youth and sex on Planet Her. We kickoff this week's crazy-packed show with the song "Payday" and talk about the ways Doja Cat leans more into pop singing and less on the rap that has defined much of her career.
Michigan City, INNWI.com

Figbeats release new 'Circle the Drain' album

The Figbeats, a rock band with punk, power pop, indie rock, classic rock and garage rock influences, released a new album called "Circle the Drain." The band previously released "Reactor Beach," which Region music journalist Tom Lounges named one of the Top 10 regional albums of 2014. The current lineup...
Minneapolis, MNDerrick

Brian Setzer will drop new solo album in August

MINNEAPOLIS – With the 16th annual Brian Setzer Orchestra's Christmas Rocks Tour called off because of the pandemic last year, the Twin Cities-based guitar hero found time to complete his first solo album in seven years. "Gotta Have the Rumble" will be released Aug. 27 on Surf Dog Records. The...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
RetailPosted by
Pitchfork

RP Boo Announces New Album Established!

Footwork originator RP Boo has announced Established!, a new full-length album due out September 17 via Planet Mu. The tracklist features two previously released songs, “All My Life” and “Finally Here,” featuring Afiya. You can check out the tracklist below. Established! is RP Boo’s fourth album for Planet Mu. His...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KING'S X Is Mastering Long-Awaited New Album

KING'S X has apparently completed work on its long-awaited new studio album. Earlier today (Friday, June 25), KING'S X frontman Doug Pinnick tweeted out a short video clip of him at the Bernie Grundman Mastering facility in Hollywood, California, and he included the following message: "At Bernie Grundman Mastering, where they are mastering the new KING'S X!!!"
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Spotify Reveals 2021 Songs of the Summer Predictions

Each Summer, Spotify releases a list of songs that the streaming platform thinks will make a dent on the charts in the season. Continuing the tradition, the streaming giant has revealed 2021 Songs of the Summer predictions, a global list of songs spanning a variety of genres, from hip-hop to country. “Our Songs of Summer predictions are based on a number of factors like streaming numbers, current trajectory and future forecasting from Spotify’s global curation team,” says Spotify in the press note.
Beauty & FashionPopMatters

MetalMatters: The Best New Heavy Albums of June 2021

Summer is upon us, and we have some heavy tunes to go with it. A month of returns, June sees iconic post-metal acts Amenra and Bossk make a comeback, while Chassm and Somnuri add the necessary new blood to the scene. Moving to the doom premises, Boss Keloid unleash a highly energetic listen in Family the Smiling Thrash. Meanwhile, Hellish Form dwell in the funereal aspect of the genre, and the multifaceted Bong-Ra allow us to revisit the magnificence of Antediluvian. On the more traditional path, the return of Pharaoh is upon, the band unleashing The Powers That Be after nine long years, reminding us of the potency of their heavy/power core.
Musicweta.org

New classical albums to listen to this summer!

We wrap up Season 2 of Classical Breakdown with some recommended recordings for you to explore this summer. These recently released albums feature a diverse range of composers, styles, ensembles, and even world premiere recordings. Show Notes. Randall Goosby - Roots. Rising star violinist Randall Goosby releases Roots, an exploration...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Ciarra Fragale Debuts New Self-Titled Album - Stream It Early Below

Massachusetts singer/songwriter Ciarra Fragale has been growing in leaps and bounds, with each release becoming more assured and honing an even more potent edge to her wide-ranging style. Her 2019 sophomore LP, Call It What You Want was barely out before Fragale found herself gathering material for the follow-up. After a year of heavy touring Fragale relocated to her new home of Western Massachusetts where her third self-titled LP took form.
Musicedm.com

Justice Are Working On a New Album

It looks like fans of Justice may soon hear a new album from the iconic French house duo. Speaking to the Spanish magazine Binaural, Justice member Gaspard Augé said that they're currently "in the process" of producing a new album, which would be the duo's first in almost five years. He also waxes poetic about his new solo album Escapades, a record that he said was produced in a state of "total artistic freedom."
MusicantiMUSIC

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Wrecked' And Announce Album

Imagine Dragons are streaming their brand new single entitled "Wrecked". The track comes ahead of their brand new Rock Rubin produced studio album, "Mercury - Act 1", which they will be releasing on September 3rd. "Wrecked" was inspired after Dan Reynolds tragically lost his his sister-in-law, Alisha Durtschi Reynolds, to...
MusicNME

Grace Jones album covers missing on streaming platforms due to rights issue

The artworks belonging to four Grace Jones albums have disappeared on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon Music. The cover art for the albums — 1981’s ‘Nightclubbing’, 1982’s ‘Living My Life’, and her two 1985 efforts, ‘Slave To The Rhythm’ and ‘Island Life’ — have now been replaced by more simplistic covers that resemble slipcase artwork for cassette tapes.
Musicwfpk.org

Ani DiFranco announces new concert film & live album

Ani DiFranco has a new concert film and accompanying live album coming soon. Revolutionary Love: Live at Big Blue is a documentary film showing the singer-songwriter performing songs from her latest studio album, Revolutionary Love, as well as some DiFranco classics. Revolutionary Love was released in January. To celebrate the...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot reveals Sessions, a new 37-song, ‘safe-for-streaming’ instrumental album

Riot Games released its latest music project, Sessions: Vi, created with several experienced musicians and beat-makers, such as Chromonicci, Junior State, Laxcity, Tennyson, and more, earlier today. The record is a 37-track instrumental experience with a focus on laid-back beats and relaxed, lyric-less songs, standing out as a completely unique...
Newport, RIwfpk.org

Deer Tick to release new live album

Deer Tick are set to release a new live album next month. Live From Fort Adams was recorded at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, in August 2020 (during the pandemic), as part of the virtual Newport Folk Festival. Deer Tick is set to return to Rhode Island on July 28th to perform at this year’s Newport Folk Festival. Live From Fort Adams is scheduled for release on July 30th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy