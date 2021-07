MARTINSVILLE, Va. — If you want good news about COVID-19, the final data for June in the West Piedmont Health District should put a little smile on your unmasked face. There were only 91 new cases — about three per day — of the disease recorded as of 5 p.m. Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health. You have to go back to April 2020 to find a month that didn’t have triple digits in new cases.