Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Russian MiG-31s Armed With Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles Join Tu-22M3 Bombers In Syria

By Thomas Newdick
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The missile-armed aircraft could present a significant counter to HMS Queen Elizabeth and its strike group. A pair of Russian MiG-31K Foxhound jet fighters armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles has touched down for the first time in Syria, which is also the first trip anywhere outside of Russia for these aircraft and weapons. These converted interceptors are joined by Tu-22M3 Backfire-C bombers at Khmeimim Air Base in Syria’s coastal Latakia province, marking the second time the latter type has been deployed to the country in the space of a month. These aircraft are ostensibly in the country to take part in exercises in the eastern Mediterranean Sea that will also include other types of planes, as well as Russian warships and submarines.

www.thedrive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballistic Missiles#Military Aircraft#Russian Mig 31s#Hms Queen Elizabeth#Mig 31#K Foxhound#The U K Royal Navy#Isis#British#Tu 22m3s#Russian Navy#Red 90#Red 96#Red 50#The Defense Ministry#Long Range Aviation#Black Sea Fleet#Il 38#Tu 142mk Bear F#The Russian Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Military
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Related
Military19fortyfive.com

Akula: The Russian Stealth Submarine the U.S. Navy Fears Most

The Soviet Union produced hot-rod submarines that could swim faster, take more damage, and dive deeper than their American counterparts—but the U.S. Navy remained fairly confident it had the Soviet submarines outmatched because they were all extremely noisy. Should the superpowers clash, the quieter American subs had better odds of...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia’s Missile Truck in the Sky: The Old Tu-95 Bomber Is a Killer

The vast majority of the Russian Federation’s military equipment is legacy or surplus from the Soviet Union days — be they small arms, tanks, jets, or armored personnel carriers. Bombers are no exception. However, one particular bomber, the Tupolev Tu-95 has remained relevant into the 21st century due to a combination of airframe refurbishment, electronics, and avionics upgrades, and most importantly, longs strides in weaponry, particularly standoff missiles.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia’s K-19: The Submarine Called ‘Hiroshima’ the U.S. Navy Feared

The K-19 was the Soviet Union’s first Soviet submarine equipped with nuclear missiles. It was deadly — to the unfortunate sailors who had to make up the crew. The K-19 was commanded by Nikolai Vladimirovich Zateyev. Zateyev had shown his promise as a Navigation Officer and eventually received a promotion to Captain. His excellent performance was noticed by the World War II hero-giant and Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov. When the crew of the K-19 was being drawn up, Zateyev was given auspicious command as the Captain.
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

Russian forces confront British warship in Black Sea military encounter

(CNN) — A British warship became embroiled in a confrontation with Russian forces off the coast of the disputed territory of Crimea on Wednesday. Russia says one of its warplanes dropped bombs and a patrol boat fired warning shots to turn back a British destroyer it claims entered into its territorial waters in the Black Sea.
Militaryinews.co.uk

Russian warplanes ‘monitoring’ the HMS Queen Elizabeth in Syria

Russian warplanes have arrived in Syria to “monitor” Britain’s HMS Queen Elizabeth as the ship starts patrols off the country’s coast. It comes after Moscow claimed it had fired warning shots at and dropped bombs near the HMS Defender in the waters off Crimea. The Ministry of Defence said no shots were fired or bombs dropped.
Ohio StatePosted by
thedrive

Ohio Class Ballistic Missile Submarine Makes Rare Stop In Gibraltar

USS Alaska's highly unusually port visit in the Mediterranean is just the most recent curiously public appearance by one of the Navy's 'boomers.'. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The Ohio class ballistic missile submarine USS Alaska has made a very unusual stop in the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar....
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The Hit List: 4 Most Powerful Military Planes Flying Today

While many experts may have different perspectives, here is a short compilation of what I would argue are the top military planes on the planet today:. One of Russia’s most capable fighters is the Su-33 carrier-capable fighter. Derived from the legendary Su-27 fighter of Soviet vintage, the Su-33 fighter jet is larger and can fly farther. In a nod to the platform’s intended carrier role, the Su-33 jet’s wings fold upwards for storage aboard Russia’s sole aircraft carrier.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

F-35B From British Carrier Flies Over Russian Forces

The Russian naval task force deployed to Syria in recent days appears to have stepped up its drills in the eastern Mediterranean. At the same time, a recent video shows that at least some of the Russian participants have been shadowed by F-35B stealth jets operating from the U.K. Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth that’s conducting combat operations in the region, against ISIS targets. The latest Russian maneuvers come as tensions between Moscow and the United Kingdom remain high, after a Royal Navy destroyer sailed in waters close to Russian-occupied Crimea last week, and as large-scale, U.S.-led maneuvers in the Black Sea kick off today.
Aerospace & DefenseEsquire

The Pentagon's Sword of Armageddon Will Fly in 2023

The Pentagon’s next intercontinental ballistic missile will begin test flights in 2023, the Air Force announced. The Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) missile will replace the existing Minuteman III in the Pentagon’s nuclear strike force and provide a rapid response nuclear delivery system that can hit almost any point on Earth within minutes. But critics of the program suggest the U.S. could save billions relying on older missiles instead.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Military Should Worry: Russia Just Tested A New ICBM

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology – or MIT – is a center of higher learning that has churned out its share of “rocket scientists,” but lesser-known to many Americans is the Russian MITT, which is even more devoted to the study and innovation of rocket science. The Moscow Institute of...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

SR-71 Blackbird: The Mach 3 Spy Plane That Outran Russian Missiles

The sleek and sinister SR-71 Blackbird looks like it belongs in a science fiction movie, though in fact the jet black spy plane proved far more successful at outrunning enemy missiles than any of the spaceships depicted in Star Wars. Though retired in the 1990s in favor of spy satellites and recon drones, it doesn’t look like any modern designs are likely to challenge the Blackbird’s record as the fastest manned aircraft ever.
MilitaryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

The US Navy Just Canceled the Railgun. But Hypersonic Missiles Are Still On

For now, the railgun party is over. Futuristic weapons that fire projectiles at a velocity approaching seven times the speed of sound with electricity are just not in the cards for the U.S. Navy, which canceled its development program of the sci-fi weapon, according to an initial report from AP News. "The railgun is, for the moment, dead," said Defense Analyst Matthew Caris of the consulting firm Avascent Group, in the report.
Military19fortyfive.com

A Dead North Korean Submarine (Armed with Commandos) Almost Started a War

Since the end of World War II, the United States has routinely employed ships and aircraft on spying and observation missions of varying legality—and every now and again, something has gone wrong. A too-stealthy American submarine bumps into a Russian counterpart, a spy ship off Korea gets seized, a U-2 spy plane gets shot down, or a Navy P-3 collides with a Chinese fighter and is forced to land in Chinese territory. In the event the spies can’t return to home base, they’ve mostly surrendered to local troops and were eventually repatriated after interrogation and diplomatic wrangling.
Aerospace & Defensethedrive.com

Air Force Says Hypersonic Missile Tests Could Kill Four Snails And 90 Clams

A USAF report cites a range of environmental impacts that could be caused by missile testing including the highly anticipated ARRW live-fire test. The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has determined that future tests of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon hypersonic boost-glide vehicle, or ARRW, could result in the deaths of four Top Shell snails and up to 90 clams at Kwajalein Atoll in the South Pacific.
Military19fortyfive.com

How Russia Plans to Take Down Stealth F-35s and F-22s in a War

Russia inherited a dizzyingly large number of surface-to-air missiles from the Soviet Union and has also improved upon Soviet designs since. Here is a rundown of the notable parts of S-family. The first surface-to-air guided missile system was the S-25 Berkut family of SAMs which were deployed by the Soviet...

Comments / 297

Community Policy