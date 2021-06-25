Cancel
Concord, NC

Man accused of victimizing child behind dumpster near Carolina Mall, Concord police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 15 days ago
CONCORD, N.C. — A 66-year-old man is accused of victimizing a young child Thursday behind a dumpster near Carolina Mall in Concord, police said.

[ALSO READ: Man facing secret peeping charges now accused of filming student at school]

Ricky Lynn McClellan of Concord, is also suspected of abusing children as far back as the late 1980s.

He claims he has been affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America for the past 40 years.

McClellan was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a minor and is being held in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

The case is ongoing.

Call police if you have any information regarding the investigation.

(Watch: Indian Trail man arrested on indecent liberties charges)

Charlotte, NC
