Man accused of victimizing child behind dumpster near Carolina Mall, Concord police say

CONCORD, N.C. — A 66-year-old man is accused of victimizing a young child Thursday behind a dumpster near Carolina Mall in Concord, police said.

Ricky Lynn McClellan of Concord, is also suspected of abusing children as far back as the late 1980s.

He claims he has been affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America for the past 40 years.

McClellan was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a minor and is being held in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

The case is ongoing.

Call police if you have any information regarding the investigation.

