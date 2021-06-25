Cancel
NBA

Suns' Devin Booker: Poor shooting effort in loss

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooker mustered 15 points (5-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Clippers. The fact that Booker needed 21 shots just to finish with 15 points should say it all about his offensive struggles, but there's a chance this might have been nothing more than an off night for the star shooting guard. Booker should remain the Suns' go-to scorer moving forward. This game ended his run of four straight games with at least 20 points.

